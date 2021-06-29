Legal marijuana in Mexico. Senate will start from scratch regulation of marijuana: Monreal

MEXICO CITY

Although since March it has in committees a minute returned by the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate will start from scratch the construction of the first national regulation on the recreational use of cannabis, announced the president of its Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal.

Moments after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) declared the prohibition of the recreational use of marijuana unconstitutional, the president of the Board reported that in the Senate “we will act with prudence, with measure, for the benefit of society.”

Through his Twitter account, he posted a video in which he states that cannabis regulation “is a sensitive issue. Personally, I have always expressed that it is positive, and that I agree with the regulation of the use of cannabis.

For that reason we are going to wait, but I will immediately meet with the parliamentary groups and their coordinators and we will begin to work on legislation that will help the country, as far as we can, with consensus building it in a broad way. Also listening to society. It is our obligation and we are not going to give it up, ”he said.

Monreal Ávila affirmed that the SCJN’s decision leaves ambiguous and undefined issues, which “we will have to attend to in the coming days and weeks.”

He recalled that “the Congress of the Union decided, with the parliamentary groups, not to rush into legislating a matter as delicate as a General Law on the Use of Cannabis. I think it was the right thing to do; that is why we would not accept any consideration of dissatisfaction with our work, by members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ”.

The Senate worked for a year on legislation that included proposals from different sectors and parliamentary groups, which was approved unanimously by the plenary session, except for the PAN.

He sent it to the Chamber of Deputies and there they made so many changes that the legislation incurred unconstitutional violations, which led the Senate to not pronounce itself; that is, they did not endorse the changes and left it in commissions.

Now, Ricardo Monreal reported that the Senate will do all that work again.

The general declaration of unconstitutionality, approved by @SCJN and which eliminates the prohibition of the recreational use of cannabis, must be observed and respected. The @senadomexicano will legislate wisely to cover the complexity of the issue.

