Legal equality for LGBTQ + people

LGBTQ + is the acronym by which we refer to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer community, as well as other sexual and gender identities. It is no secret that the members of this community have been discriminated against for a long time. This discrimination manifests itself in many different ways, from hurtful humor to murder.

“In a very similar way to racism,” says Mario Colón, Vice President of Special Initiatives for the Hispanic Federation, “that discrimination affects LGBTQ + people in almost every aspect of their lives, such as their family and social relationships, work and relationships. opportunities for employment, housing and, in many cases, even their religious and spiritual life ”.

For all this, and despite the partial advances made in various parts of the world in the last fifty years, the LGBTQ + community continues to be an oppressed sector of the population. This is clearly demonstrated if one takes into account that in 29 states of the North American Union the LGBTQ + population still lacks specific protection.

But, as Mario Colón points out, “there are hopes, great hopes. For the first time in the history of the country, the Legislative Power, made up of the chambers of senators and representatives, can put an end to these injustices by approving the Equality Act, or Equality Act ”.

From our Hispanic Federation we share those hopes and we encourage all Latinos and Latinas to support and promote the approval of that vital set of laws that will guarantee protection to LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing, credit, in jury service and federally funded programs, such as those for health and education, as well as public places and spaces.

Our Hispanic Federation has joined the #EqualityTime coalition to combat hatred and lies against this population. We would be proud if the Latino community, which knows well what discrimination is, would join this cause. It is about creating social awareness on this issue and expressing our opinions to our legislators.

Everyone can participate in this initiative in different ways, such as contacting their legislators, doing volunteer work, taking part from their homes in phone call campaigns or phone banks, writing letters to the media and disseminating information about the Act of Equality in their social networks.

For more information or to start participating now, visit www.hispanicfederation.org/equalityact/

And if you want more information about our federation, explore the rest of that website, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Let’s celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Hispanic Federation together, and see you next column!

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation