Legal detention of Temascalcingo policemen for attempted murder

EL ORO, State of Mexico

On June 5, the three police officers attacked sympathizers of a candidate for municipal president of Temascalcingo in the State of Mexico with firearms. The judicial authority in charge of the case in El Oro decreed the legal detention of the three elements of the municipal police, they are being investigated for their probable participation in the crime of attempted murder.

Julio “N”, Diego “N” and Rudy “N”, were admitted to the El Oro Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, where a judge decreed the legality of their detention, also imposed a precautionary measure of preventive detention and in the next days will determine your legal status.

The three subjects, as well as a minor, were detained by elements of the State Security Secretariat (SS) and the State Prosecutor’s Office, on June 5, at the facilities of the Temascalcingo municipal police station, since they would have carried out firearm detonations against supporters of a candidate for municipal president when they were traveling aboard a black Chevrolet Tahoe-type truck.

It was learned that the three adults were admitted to the Prison of the area, so that the Judicial Authority could determine their legal situation, while the minor was at the disposal of the Public Ministry Specialized in Adolescents.

