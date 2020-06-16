The legal battle over the patent for the original iPhone unlock method still active after more than 13 years. A patent that Apple no longer infringes since on the iPhone X the text changed to “swipe up to unlock”.

Victories, defeats and a patent troll

During the launch of the original iPhone in 2007 Steve Jobs introduced the world a system whereby the touch screen of our new iPhone it wouldn’t unlock in your pocket without our wanting it. After four years, Apple won the patent for this gesture and a year later, in 2012, the first accusation of infringement by Apple to HTC arrived. HTC replied that the idea was simple to patent and, although Apple lost that case, it did not prevent it from accusing Samsung of infringing it.

After a few more years, in 2015, a patent troll named Zeroclick again accused Apple of copying patents, although the case was dismissed in 2018 before it went to court. Zeroclick persisted with his complaints and this brings us to last week, where Apple won again against this patent troll thanks to a technicality.

According to Patently Apple the judge has ruled that Zeroclick lost ownership of patents:

After further information from the parties, Judge Tigar dismissed the Zeroclick-1 Litigation on June 11, 2020. Judge Tigar determined that Zeroclick-1 lost the ability to pursue the Zeroclick-1 Litigation as of December 2017 and annulled all the procedures of that action since December 2017.

Patents are undoubtedly a fundamental element in the development of new technologies. It is hard to see how patent trolls can make companies like Apple and many others have to dedicate resources and personnel for more than 13 years for such cases.

