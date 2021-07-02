Legacy of the Sith Expansion Expansion Announced for Star Wars: The Old Republic

The well-known game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and in commemoration, Bioware has revealed “Legacy of the Sith “, the next major expansion that marks the beginning of a exciting new stage for the acclaimed MMORPG. Legacy of the Sith will continue to build the dynamic story of “Star Wars: The Old Republic”, taking players on a military campaign to conquer a vital planet for their faction as they discover the renegade Sith’s ultimate plan. Darth malgus.

The expansion also includes enhancements to the SWTOR player experience with the new Combat Styles functionality, which expands player options, and a number of gameplay enhancements. Star Wars fans will have the opportunity this Christmas to rediscover the award-winning story of “Star Wars: The Old Republic” in “Legacy of the Sith” on PC via SWTOR.com and Steam, kicking off the celebration. of the 10th anniversary that will run throughout the year 2022 and will introduce new content, events, updates and much more.

“Legacy of the Sith” will take players on an adventure to the ends of the galaxy, including the pManaan water lane, in search of Darth malgus. The big update will increase the maximum number of levels that players can by 5 reach up to level 80. The toughest challenges yet from “Star Wars: The Old Republic” will also be introduced with new collaborative missions including a “Star Wars: The Old Republic” set in a mountaintop tomb on the remote planet Elom as well. like an operation on the remains of a deep space research station.

Entering something else in that new Combat Styles feature, it extends the personalized Star Wars experience in SWTOR by allowing you to independently choose a specific class story and combine it with skill sets from other classes related to technology or force management. Returning, returning, and new players will find improvements to their next Star Wars character creation through a refactored character creation system. Additionally, upgrades to the loadout and loadout experience, as well as improved class design, will further enhance the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience.