When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins, he didn’t have to be especially careful not to stain the paper with his hand, as is often the case with some lefties.

And it is that he stamped the signature with his right hand.

Yes, it turns out that the left-handed quarterback writes with his right, but his father, Galu, made him throw the ball with his left hand years ago.

“My dad was the only left-handed person in our family, and he wanted me to be left-handed too, so he changed the way I pitched,” said Tagovailoa, who considers himself right-handed at birth.

Explain that he eats, writes, and plays golf with his right. But when it comes to throwing a ball, basketball or American football, he does it with the left.

“I think I wouldn’t be here if I had shot as a right,” said Tagovailoa. “And I know that I’m only good at throwing the ball with my left.”

Tagovailoa is thus a rarity in the NFL. The last left-handed quarterback to start a game was Kellen Moore, who in 2015 threw 435 yards for Dallas in Week 17, a loss to Washington.

Since then, 116 quarterbacks have thrown a pass in the NFL. They have all been right-handed.

The last left-hander to throw a touchdown pass wasn’t even a quarterback, but a catcher. The Cowboys’ Dez Bryant attempted a 25-yard send to Jason Witten in 2016, during a game against Detroit.

Just over 30 lefties have played as quarterbacks in the NFL’s 100-year history. It’s something that outrages Steve Young, considered the best left-handed quarterback and the first to enter the Hall of Fame, 11 years before Ken Stabler posthumously entered in 2016.

“There is something wrong from a statistical point of view,” Young said.

He stressed that 10% of the general population is left-handed. Therefore, there should be half a dozen left-handed quarterbacks out of about 64 in the league each year.

“And we have never reached 10%,” Young said. “I can’t remember a single time that there were even six of us at the same time. We were Boomer Esiason, me, Mark Brunell, Jim Zorn. I can think of four or five, but never six at a time. Then Michael Vick came. ”

Now hopefully there is a left-hander.

“I will never say that if a boy is left-handed he can’t play in the NFL,” said Kevin Colbert, Steelers general manager. “That would be a silly statement. It is something that has never bothered us in any way. ”

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ coach, agreed.

“A good pitcher is a good pitcher,” he said. “I would say this is probably a coincidence. We have probably had fewer players to choose from. ”

But it is evident that the favoritism of rights begins before the professional stage.

“I don’t follow all the college teams, but I never see a left-handed quarterback,” Young said. “So the NFL might say,‘ Hey, don’t look at me. There are no left-handers who leave the university. ’ And the universities will say: ‘Look, there are no left-handers who graduate from high school.’ ”

Even experts have a hard time identifying the cause of this left-handed shortage.

“I really don’t have the answer,” said Eric DeCosta, Ravens general manager.

“I honestly don’t know,” said Thomas Dimitroff, who holds the same position in the Falcons.

“I usually have an answer or I can come up with some things,” said Rick Spielman, general manager of the Vikings. “But for this I have no answer.”

“I don’t know what to answer either,” added his Broncos colleague John Elway, who at least ventured a hypothesis.

The famous retired quarterback wonders if all the outstanding left-handed quarterback candidates are opting to be pitchers in baseball.

“Those left-handers who can throw fire are highly coveted,” said Elway, who also tried his luck in baseball as a fielder in the New York Yankees organization.

That was a summer before the start of his career that led to the NFL Hall of Fame – as a right quarterback.

“If I could be a left-handed pitcher, pitch over 90 mph and play in the big leagues, I would have a great chance,” said Doug Marrone, coach of the Jaguars. “And there would be no 300-pound opponent running towards me trying to knock me down.”

Young does not blame baseball.

“I could never have been a pitcher in the majors. I wouldn’t even have made it to college baseball, ”Young said. “But he could play as a quarterback. A small percentage of quarterbacks could pitch in the big leagues or college. Being a quarterback doesn’t necessarily go hand in hand with being a pitcher … The only thing that happens is that the coaches don’t want to coach left-handers. ”

And Young speaks from his own experience.

In 1981, he was a first-year player at Brigham Young, when Cougars offensive coordinator Doug Scovil marginalized him and simply told him he didn’t want to coach left-handed quarterbacks.

Scovil left shortly after to take over as head coach at San Diego State.

Fortunately he left. Otherwise I would have been finished, “Young said. “I was playing defensive back with Tom Holmoe.”

Shortly after Scovil left the team, Ted Tollner, the quarterback coach, watched Young’s throwing balls that described perfect spirals in practice. He asked why he was not playing in that position.

“I said, ‘Because I’m left-handed,'” Young recalled. “And he said, ‘Well, that’s stupid.'”

So Young threw passes again instead of looking to intercept them.

“And no one else ever said a word to me about being left-handed,” he said.

Young is certain that children are often told that if they pitch left, they cannot be quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa is, at least for football purposes, and Young is eager to see it.