Leftist Candidate Shakes Peruvian Assets

(Bloomberg) – Peruvian assets are under fire and investors are dumping everything from currency to corporate bonds as the clear advantage of a little-known left-wing candidate in presidential polls shakes confidence.

The country’s benchmark stock index posted the worst performance among the 92 major indices tracked by Bloomberg this week. The spreads of some sovereign bonds on US Treasuries are at their highest level since last year’s debt sell-off, and the sun has posted the worst returns in emerging markets after the Turkish lira.

Pedro Castillo, a former school teacher whose party has praised Latin American leftists like Hugo Chávez, came out of nowhere to lead the first round of the elections on April 11. Now, he is leading the polls for the second round and investors are scared. Stocks and bonds issued by miners and banks have been particularly affected by concerns that Castillo will increase royalties in the natural resources industry, raising sovereign risk and undermining confidence in financial companies.

“If you remove the basics of the economic system and potentially make big changes, that completely changes your baseline economic risk hypothesis,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Alejandra Andrade.

In an interview with local radio, Castillo denied yesterday that he planned to nationalize companies, adding that he was not a follower of Hugo Chávez. But the markets are not convinced.

Credit default swaps

The cost of insuring the country’s debt against a default in the next five years is the highest since May, when markets were suffering from the effects of COVID-19. On Thursday, the cost rose after a poll for the second round showed Castillo’s lead had increased to 15 percentage points over Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of an imprisoned former president.

“Every time the gap widens, it’s scary because it shows you could have a stronger mandate,” said Edgardo Sternberg, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles & Co. in New York.

Although Castillo’s party has the largest minority in Congress, with 14% of the seats, it may be easier for him to enact his program, as lawmakers have already championed populist proposals such as early withdrawals of pension funds.

Sovereign debt

Peru went through one of the worst economic crises in the region last year, after strict confinements failed to contain the spread of the virus, leaving the country with one of the highest per capita mortality rates in the world.

Even so, it remains one of the few investment-grade loans in the region, with only 35% debt relative to the size of the economy in 2020. The median for peers with similar ratings is 54.4%, according to data from Fitch Ratings.

The nation’s dollar-denominated public debt posted losses of 2.85% this week through Thursday. Bonds have performed the worst in the developing world this year after distressed debt from Argentina, Belize and Lebanon, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.

Currency

The Peruvian sol has been one of the worst emerging market currencies against the dollar this week, despite central bank intervention and rising copper prices. Peru is the world’s second largest exporter of the metal.

However, the sun does not reflect the probability of a Castillo victory, NatWest Markets strategists Alvaro Vivanco and Paul Molander wrote in a note Wednesday.

“The downside risks under Castillo are significantly higher, even if we attribute a less than 50% probability that he will win,” they said.

However, little is known about what steps Castillo would actually take, said Galantino Gallo, chief investment officer at Peru-based Credicorp Capital Asset Management, which has about $ 9 billion in assets under management.

“Pedro Castillo just appeared in the polls before the first round and he hasn’t spoken to a lot of press, so no one really knows who he is,” Gallo said. “There has been a lot of noise about the game, but so far it is just noise. That creates uncertainty ”.

