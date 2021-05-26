Left-wing extremists credit it

German police are investigating whether an outbreak of fire near the future factory of the automaker Tesla on the outskirts of Berlin it was an attack perpetrated by left-wing extremists.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday about 500 meters from the future factory and affected some cables, but it might be turned off in the morning.

Bei # Grünheide (LOS) brannte is heute Nacht in einem Wald. Nach ersten Erkenntnissen haben Unbekannte Stromkabel, die zur Tesla-Gigafabrik und z. T. nach #Erkner führen, beschädigt. Derzeit läuft die Spurensicherung. Das #LKA Brandenburg leitet die Ermittlungen vor Ort. – Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) May 26, 2021

A self-styled “Vulkangruppe “(Grupo Volcán) published a statement claiming responsibility for the fire. “On the night of May 25-26, we interrupted the supply of electricity to the Tesla factory by setting fire to a high-voltage cable,” reads the statement, which then attacks the automaker.

“Tesla is neither green nor social. Our fire is lit against the green car lie”adds the statement published on a left-wing website. The police stated that they do not rule out that the fire was arson and are investigating possible political motives.