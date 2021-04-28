Left-wing candidate seeks to calm investors in Peru

(Bloomberg) – As Peru’s bond and currency markets are in crisis, polling-winning presidential candidate Pedro Castillo is trying to reassure investors scared by the idea that he will likely be the nation’s next leader.

In a statement dated April 27 and posted on his social media accounts, Castillo said he will respect the Constitution and the independence of the central bank, and said it was unfair to blame him for the recent liquidation.

“Do not come to us with stigmatization, do not come to blame us that the dollar is already rising because I am going to be a ruler,” he said. “Don’t tell us with other stories that Peru is in good hands.”

The Peruvian sol rebounded on Wednesday, after weakening for eight days in a row in polls that show Castillo is around 20 percentage points ahead of rival Keiko Fujimori before the June 6 runoff.

The nation’s 2037 dollar sovereign bonds rose slightly to 132.6 cents on Wednesday, just before their lowest level since March 2020.

Castillo, a former school teacher and union leader, is campaigning to distribute the country’s mineral wealth more equitably, and wants to make college education free. His party, Peru Libre, supports the socialist policies advocated by Cuban Fidel Castro and Venezuelan Hugo Chávez, although since expanding his lead, Castillo has tried to distance himself from some of his party’s more extreme positions.

His campaign also asked the private sector not to demonize him.

“I call for the broadest confidence in the national private company, the micro and small companies to work and manage the industrialization of Peru together,” he said.

