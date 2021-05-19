Leeds United win 0-2 at Southampton

05/18/2021

The Leeds added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-2 against him Southampton this tuesday in the St. Mary’s Stadium. The Southampton He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 3-1 victory against Fulham. For his part, Leeds United won the Burnley away from home by 0-4 and previously he also did it in his stadium, against the Tottenham Hotspur by 3-1. After the game, the set of Southampton is fourteenth at the end of the match, while the Leeds is eighth.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period the goal came for him Leeds United, which premiered its light thanks to a goal from Bamford in the 73rd minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the loiner team, which increased distances putting the 0-2 through a goal of Roberts in injury time, specifically in 95, ending the match with a final result of 0-2.

The technician of the Southampton, Ralph Hasenhüttl, gave entry to the field to Ings, Redmond Y Diallo replacing Che adams, Tella Y Walcott, while on the part of the Leeds, Marcelo bielsa replaced Berardi, Struijk Y Roberts for Llorente, Phillips Y Rodrigo.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Leeds (Phillips, Dallas Y Struijk), while the home team did not see any.

Thanks to this victory, Marcelo Bielsa’s team remained in eighth position with 56 points and those of Ralph Hasenhüttl they ranked fourteenth with 43 points.

The next day of the Premier League will face the Southampton at home against West Ham, Meanwhile he Leeds United will face at home against West Bromwich Albion.

Data sheetSouthampton:McCarthy, Vestergaard, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Walcott (Diallo, min.78), Tella (Redmond, min.70) and Che Adams (Ings, min.46)Leeds United:Casilla, Llorente (Berardi, min.46), Cooper, Ayling, Alioski, Phillips (Struijk, min.46), Rodrigo (Roberts, min.78), Harrison, Bamford, Dallas and RaphinhaStadium:St. Mary’s StadiumGoals:Bamford (0-1, min. 73) and Roberts (0-2, min. 95)