Leeds United take victory after defeating Manchester City 1-2

The Leeds added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Man city this saturday in the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester City He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Leicester city at home (0-2) and the other in front of Wolverhampton Wanderers at home (4-1) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Leeds United won the Sheffield Utd in his feud by 2-1 and previously he also did it away from home, against the Fulham by 1-2. After the match, the home team remained leaders of the Premier League, while the Leeds He was in ninth place at the end of the match.

The game started on the right foot for the loiner team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Dallas, thus ending the first part with a 0-1 in the light.

In the second period came the goal for the local team, who put the tables with a goal of Ferran torres in the 76th minute. Leeds United with as much of Dallas, thus completing a double in 91, during the extra minutes that the match referee decided to add. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-2 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Man city from Pep Guardiola relieved Gündogan Y Foden for Aké Y Mendy, while the technician of the Leeds, Marcelo bielsa, ordered the entry of Struijk, Koch Y Shackelton to supply Bamford, Roberts Y Raphinha.

The referee showed a total of five cards: three yellow cards to the Man city, specifically to Aké, Bernardo silva Y Fernandinho and one to Leeds (Alioski). Also, there was a red card to Cooper by the visiting team.

The Manchester City from Pep Guardiola leads the tournament with 71 points, occupying a place of access to the Champions League, while the team led by Marcelo bielsa he was in ninth place with 45 points.

On the next day of the competition the Manchester City will play against him Aston Villa away from home, while the Leeds United will face in his stadium against Liverpool.

Data sheetManchester City:Ederson, Aké (Gündogan, min.58), Stones, Mendy (Foden, min.74), Cancelo, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran TorresLeeds United:Meslier, Cooper, Llorente, Alioski, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts (Koch, min.63), Raphinha (Shackelton, min.96), Helder Costa and Bamford (Struijk, min.45)Stadium:Etihad StadiumGoals:Dallas (0-1, min. 42), Ferran Torres (1-1, min. 76) and Dallas (1-2, min. 91)