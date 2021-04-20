Leeds United and Liverpool split the points after drawing 1-1

04/19/2021

The match played this Monday in the Elland road and who faced the Leeds and to Liverpool it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Leeds United He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Manchester City away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Sheffield United in their stadium (2-1) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Liverpool he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Aston Villa in his fief and the Arsenal away, 2-1 and 0-3 respectively. After the result obtained, the loiner team was placed in tenth position, while the Liverpool, for his part, is sixth at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in a positive way for the group of the ‘Reds’, who inaugurated the luminous with a bit of Mané in the 31st minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the loiner team, which put the tables thanks to a goal from Llorente moments before the final whistle, at 87, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

The technician of the Leeds, Marcelo bielsa, gave entry to the field to Ian Poveda, Klich Y Hernandez replacing Helder Costa, Alioski Y Roberts, while on the part of the Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp replaced Salah Y Oxlade-Chamberlain for Mané Y Diogo Jota.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Dallas Y Alioski and by the Liverpool admonished Firmino.

After this tie, at the end of the match the Liverpool it was located in the sixth place of the table with 53 points, occupying a place of access to the Europa League. The Leeds United, for his part, he stayed with tenth place with 46 points.

In the next round of the Premier League, both the Liverpool As the Leeds United will play at home a new game against him Newcastle united and the Manchester United respectively.

Data sheetLeeds United:Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski (Klich, min.79), Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts (Hernández, min.86), Helder Costa (Ian Poveda, min.67), Harrison and BamfordLiverpool:Alisson, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Mané (Salah, min.71), Firmino and Diogo Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain, min.81)Stadium:Elland roadGoals:Mané (0-1, min. 31) and Llorente (1-1, min. 87)