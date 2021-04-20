Leeds protest for the Super League and Klopp responds

04/19/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Liverpool is the first team creating the Super League to have played a match, and has received the first reactions in person about the decision of the new competition. Jurgen Klopp’s men had to play this Monday night in Leeds, and upon arrival with the bus were greeted on Elland Road by some fans with chants against the club’s decision, in addition to displaying banners with the inscription RIP Liverpool.

Once inside the stadium, Leeds had prepared a banner on a stadium bench with the inscription ‘win it on the pitch, football is for the fans & rdquor;. This same message It also appeared on the Leeds players’ jerseys while they were warming up before the match.

During this very moment, a plane flew over the Elland Road stadium with the message “Say no to the Super League”.

Leeds, warming up with a shirt against the Superliga

| AFP

Similar messages, appealing to the shame of the club appeared throughout today in the surroundings of Anfield with references to the “death of football”.

Liverpool’s German coach, Jurgen Klopp, spoke on the BBC before the start of the match against Leeds United and reiterated his opinion against the competition that he expressed a few months ago, saying that neither he nor the players have been involved in the process. decision.

“My feelings and my opinion have not changed. I found out for the first time yesterday. We have some information for now, not much. People are not happy with this and I understand it. He couldn’t say much more because I have not been involved in the process. Neither the players nor me. We didn’t know anything, so we have to wait to see how it develops, “said the German.

“I am 53 years old. Since I have been a professional, the Champions League has been there. My goal has always been to train a team to play it. I have no problems with the Champions League. I like the competitive aspect of football and I like that West Ham have the opportunity to play the Champions League. What can I say? It is not something easy, “he added.

“The most important thing in football is the fans and the team. We have to make sure nothing gets in the way. I’ve seen some banners, but the players have done nothing wrong. We have to stay together. There are things to fix, but it has nothing to do with the relationship between fans and the team. “

“I don’t know exactly why these twelve teams have done it. I know that some things will change in football. Some have to change, sure, “concluded Klopp.