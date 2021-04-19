Leeds protest against the Super League in their match against Liverpool and Klopp explodes: “Win it”

The announcement of the Super league has taken over the preview of the match between Leeds and Liverpool this Monday on Ellan Road. The announcement by twelve of the world’s largest teams of their decision to create a closed league as a major continental club competition has led to all kinds of protests by leagues, clubs and other entities.

The last to do so, and in style, was Leeds who faced Liverpool, one of the twelve founding clubs, with up to three different initiatives. The first, the banner that looked like the stadium of the ‘peacocks’ from before the game in which they asked that “they won it in the stadium“(your participation), and remembering that”football is for the fans“.

Similarly, from before the meeting, a group of fans greeted the Liverpool bus with chants against of the Superliga. An attitude replicated by fans of the ‘red’ team at Anfield with references to the “death of football”.

Once the footballers took to the field to warm up, they did it with a shirt with the same message. “Earn it“said the front under the Champions League logo, and with the dedication to the fans on the back.

In addition, a plane flew over the field before kickoff with the inscription “say no to the super league“in line with the criticism the competition has received since its announcement at midnight Sunday.

Klopp’s anger

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very angry at the messages from his rivals and did not hesitate to criticize their attitude. “If someone thinks that we need to remind ourselves that we have to win to go to the Champions League … it’s a prank. It pisses me off. The shirts have been put on in our dressing room. If it was a Leeds idea, they don’t need to remind us of anything. Maybe they should remind themselves, “he said in a statement to Sky Sports.