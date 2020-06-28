Leeds took a key step towards promotion to the Premier League: thrashed Fulham 3-0, remained the sole leader of the Championship and takes clean and jerk after the fall on the previous date. The goals were scored by Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and and Jack Harrison. Ian Poveda entered 83.

Seldom has a coach had so much to do with a result. Because Marcelo Bielsa changed the appearance of his team, Leeds, at halftime. In front was Fulham, who is also fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

In that first half, Leeds went to rest with 1-0 on the scoreboard, thanks to the goal of their offensive reference, Patrick Bamford. But the Bielsa team had lost possession (65-35) and had suffered more shots on goal than they had created. He had no elaboration and Fulham dominated him.

El Loco changed: he took out his 9 and Helder Costa and Leeds was another team. Alioski, one of the inmates, scored the second goal. Jack Harrison, transferred to the right, scored the third after a great assist from Pablo Hernández, another of the entrants. Leeds thrashed and at times liked it. The leaderboard says that it is the best team in its category, and that it had eight points in the direct promotion zone with 21 to play. Bielsa and his family are one step closer to the elite.

This Championship grants direct promotion to the first two and the third team that emerges will start from a reduced team, they play the third against the sixth and fourth against the fifth, to round-trip matches defining the best-placed court, and the winners will define the end for promotion at Wembley.

Canchallena.com

The nation

Argentina

GDA