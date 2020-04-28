At OM, he had the “Bielsamobile”, a van painted with his effigy. In England, he will have his statue. Even the detractors of Marcelo Bielsa must recognize this: wherever he goes (or almost), the Argentinian technician provokes in the supporters a thrill, a passion. This is why a fan of Leeds United made a full-size reproduction of El Loco, which he will offer to the Championship club, so that everyone can enjoy it.

Tony Clark, 44, owner of a store located in Batley, near Leeds, ordered the 75-kilogram brass statue from a company in Bali (Indonesia) last November, after having designed a clay model. His Bielsa is obviously seated, and obviously wears the LUFC tracksuit. “During the whole project I was involved, I made modifications, changed dimensions, explained Clark to Leeds Live. At the stadium, my seat is five or six rows behind the bench. For two years , during home games, I look at how Bielsa stands, I analyze it. ” The work is finished today, and the fan is impatiently awaiting its delivery.

DR

– The statue of Bielsa

A message of hope

If according to the photos, the result is not perfect, the brass Bielsa having a much larger forehead (or a much lower face) than the original, the initiative remains commendable. Because the statue was originally to be auctioned to raise funds for the association MIND, which helps people with mental disorders. A cause that personally affects Tony Clark, witness to the Bali attacks in 2002, and traumatized for years.

The epidemic of coronavirus having modified the plans of the supporter, the latter will finally give the statue to the club, therefore, while opening a kitty in parallel for the association. “I chose Bielsa not only for what he did in Leeds, but also for his beliefs, for the values ​​he stands for,” says Clark. “Football is a loophole, something that changes your mind and that you wait all week when you chain the hours at work, from the truck driver to the nurse in a hospital … It has helped me over all these years, and I hope people, seeing the statue, will understand the story behind, will realize that there is still hope after a disaster. “