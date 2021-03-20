LeeBrian presents ‘Ghost of the east’

Lee Brian, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, presents ‘Ghost of de East’, an Ep in which he shows off his maturity as an artist, showing all his musical evolution.

Through the track list, made up entirely by the Puerto Rican, it becomes clear that he found his place in the industry by allowing himself a mix of trap and reggaeton that identifies him among the young figures who stand out in the current musical universe. You can also guess the influence of his land of Puerto Rico, the experiences accumulated during his life and the desire to get ahead and succeed.

In ‘Ghost of de East’ you will find all the singles that the artist has released, such as ‘Kiko’, ‘Wanda lo remeó’ and ‘Preseo’, the latter with De La Ghetto, Kevvo & Noriel. All add up to almost 15 million views on all digital platforms, which shows the success that Lee Brian among fans of the genre.

However, and enjoying the enormous satisfaction that these successes give him, the most special song for Lee Brian is ‘DUH’ because he does it with his brother Chanell. Having the opportunity to do a song together, in his first Ep, fills him with pride and gives him the certainty that, although there is still a long way to go, he is on the right track.

The production has a winners stamp. Renowned producers such as Caleb Calloway, Luyo and Kody, Dvlp, Capi and Sky Rompiendo participated in it. Mixing and remastering was done by another top industry member, Mosty.

“Ghost of the East” is now available on all digital platforms from this Friday, March 19.

The Ep consists of the following topics:

1. So wrong

2. Preseo (ft De La Ghetto Kevvo Noriel)

3. Kiko (ft Fire)

4. Wanda remembered him

5. Uneven Yoke (ft Mariah)

6. DUH (ft Chanell)

7. Un Ft. (Ft Amenazzy)

8. Mental

Stay with Lee Brian on his social media and stay up to date with all his news and releases.





About Lee Brian

Lee Brian Canales, was born in Puerto Rico on March 5, 2001. Now, as Leebrian, he is a well-known singer and songwriter who began by showing his ability to rap through social networks and managed to attract a large number of fans.

LeeBrian became known in Colombia with the songs ‘No Fue’ Remix, along with Rauw Alejandro, Feid, Cauty and Brray, which was released in February 2020 and today has 12.5 million views on YouTube. Then came ‘Tren Thomas’, released on August 14, 2020, which reached 1.6 million views on YouTube, and ‘Kiko’, released on October 20, 2020, which had one million views on the same platform. and “Preseo” which was released on January 29 of this year and which reached 5 million views.

*Press release