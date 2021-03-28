Lee Westwood continues as leader in The Players Championship

03/14/2021 at 04:23 CET

Efe

English golfer Lee Westwood remained leader of the tournament The Players Championship, from the PGA Tour, and increased to two strokes the advantage after completing the third round with a record of 68 (-4) that allowed him to accumulate 203 impacts (-13).

American Bryson Chambeau finished second with 205 strokes (-11) after delivering a signed card of 67 (-5), while his compatriots Doug Ghim and Justin Thomas, who rose 19 places in the provisional classification, shared third place with 206 (-10).

The Spanish Jon rahm, who also recovered nine positions, shared fifth place with the American Brian Harman and the Englishman Paul Casey.

Another Spanish golfer, Sergio garcia, although he lost five places, he finished in eighth with the accumulated 208 (-8) and also has the option to fight for the title this Sunday when the last round is played at TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida).

Westwood, 47, who looking for his third PGA Tour title, the first since 2010, he once again showed solidity in all his shots, especially in the second half of the round, when he made four birdies after remaining at par for the rest of the day.

Looking forward to weekend golf at @THEPLAYERSChamp @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/XZd3S5d9oh – Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) March 12, 2021

For his part, Chambeau had been perfect with five birdies until par 4 of the 14th hole when he made the only bogey he had on the day, but he made up for it with the sixth birdie in the par 5 of the 16.

His compatriot Thomas became the player with the best signed card of the day by having an eagle, which he achieved on par 5 of the 16th hole, seven birdies and a bogey that left him with a record of 64 strokes (-8).

Rahm, second in the world rankings, confirmed that he has found his best moment of play, being aggressive both on long strokes and on the green, which allowed him to get six birdies and a bogey, which he committed in par 4 of the hole 10, after failing to place the long shots on the fairway.

Garcia again had a course marked by a bad start, which cost him to make two of the three bogeys he registered in the game, but then he recovered to get four birdies, and closed the day as he started with a bogey on the 18th hole for signed card of 71 (-1).