Lee Toland Krieger to direct pilot and more Green Lantern episodes

At the time of confirming that the actor Jeremy Irvine will play Alan Scott in the Green Lanterns series that is being prepared for HBO Max, it is time to talk about her again. The medium The Direct exclusively launches the news that there would already be a director associated with several of the chapters that the series will have.

There are no details yet on how many episodes the series will comprise, but it does seem that HBO Max has associated with the filmmaker Lee Toland Krieger. He will be in charge of directing several episodes of the series, including the pilot episode. Krieger is known for directing the first two episodes of “Superman & Lois”, but in addition to that he has considerable history in episodes of other series such as “Prodigal Son”, “Shadow and Bone”, “You”, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “Or” Riverdale. “

Another interesting detail that the medium gives is that the filming will start this September in Los Angeles. This is striking because it was said that filming was going to begin in April, something that did not end up happening. Since then we had no start date for filming. Now it is specified that it will be in that last stage of the summer.

The creators describe the series as a saga that spans decades and galaxies and will feature the Green Lanterns, the “galactic policemen” who patrol the known and unknown universe. The series will focus on the Lanterns of Earth Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, but we will also have alien Lanterns like Kilowog, in addition to Sinestro, to see him in his stage as Lantern, before becoming a villain.

Behind the series is Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”; “The Lego Batman Movie”) as showrunner, in addition to co-writing the first episode with Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of the series “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” However, the story is the work of the Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Seth Grahame-Smith and Geoff Johns quartet.

Via information | The Direct