Lee Toland Krieger directing first episodes of HBO’s ‘Green Lantern’

Director Lee Toland Krieger (‘Adaline’s Secret’) directing the first two episodes of the future HBO series Max, ‘Green Lantern’ (Green Lantern). As reported by Deadline, Krieger will take over the first episodes of ‘Green Lantern’ after directing several episodes of series such as ‘Superman & Lois’ by The CW, ‘Riverdale’, ‘You’, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘Deadly Class’ and ‘Shadow and Bone’.

‘Green Lantern’ will star Jeremy Irvine (‘Treadstone’) as Alan Scott, one of the highest-profile gay characters in comics, and Finn Wittrock (‘American Horror Story’) as Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lanterns. that we will see in the next series of superheroes.

The official synopsis for the series reads like this: “Green Lantern reinvents classic DC ownership through a history spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the first Green Lantern, gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984. with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half alien Bree Jarta. They will be joined by a host of other Lanterns, from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes. “

Based on the DC character created by Bill Finger and Martin Nodell, the series will show the adventures of multitudes of Green Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, the latter the first Green Lantern on Earth, who, faithful to the comics, being a gay man. In addition, we’ll see some of the fan-favorite characters like Sinestro and Kilowog, as well as new heroes joining the ranks of the “Green Lantern Corps.”

The 10-episode live action series will be backed by executive producer Greg Berlanti (‘The Flash’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Batwoman’, ‘Black Lightning’ …) and screenwriters Seth Grahame. -Smith (‘The Lego Batman Movie’) and Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of ‘Arrow’ and who also participated in the 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds.

Grahame-Smith will also be the showrunner of this series, which, according to HBO Max’s chief content officer Sarah Aubrey, will unfold over the course of several decades. Recall that Martin Campbellya directed the live action movie ‘Green Lantern’ in 2011, a critical and commercial disappointment after raising $ 220 million for a budget of $ 200 million.