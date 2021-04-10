Lee Elder, the Mandela of golf who has revitalized the fight against racism at the Augusta Masters

Related news

In life, as in sport, everyone needs references. Some achieve that kind of status so they are able to make the fans feel that they follow them. The pattern is always repeated: they do not know how or why, but they manage to make vibrate and create very special sensations and emotions to those who consider them idols or who simply see themselves identified in them, in their cases and in their trajectories. This is the case of the fan who is reflected on the field or on the track.

However, there are other references who do know why they arouse passions and great feelings, and that is because they have always made fans, their fellow travelers, part of their fight. Sport, like life itself, sometimes also becomes a struggle. The bad thing is when the two come together and everything is still a fight for survival. That’s when people like the mythical Lee Elder they become absolute referents. In times when the fight against racism is very active in sports, especially in soccer, American football, basketball or the Formula 1, more figures like Lee Elder’s are needed.

Elder, living history

The legendary golfer Lee Elder has been used throughout his life to having to fight against adversity. He does know, unlike many others who hang their medals, what it is to fight racism and what it is to do in a time where equality or tolerance was not known. The USA The 1960s and 1970s weren’t exactly a paradise for a black person, and neither was golf. However, there is the example of Elder, now rewarded in the Augusta Masters which is nearing completion.

Tiger Woods and Lee Elder Reuters

Thanks to his effort, to his dedication and not being afraid to risk his life, or at least not to show it, he achieved great advances in the world of golf so that years later, players like Tiger Woods could become the best in the world despite being black. However, the success of Tiger surely would not have been possible without the enormous work of people like Lee Elder or like Charlie sifford, pioneers in this fight.

In addition, the work of these players was further enhanced when they managed to conquer one of the best protected strongholds by the white American elites. The golf was theirs and they weren’t willing to share it with anyone else. This was at least until the 1970s. While some athletes like Muhammad Ali They were already a world reference, players like Sifford or Elder had to fight for decades to win a tournament in which the rest of the players were white or even to get their card from the PGA and be able to compete in the elite.

In 1975, Lee Elder broke down one of the most important barriers in golf history by becoming the first black player to get to play. The Masters, the Augusta Masters. And he did so despite the fact that the golf club that owned the tournament did not allow black people to participate in it, but could only occupy minor positions such as organization workers, clerks, waiters or cleaning services. After his first participation in the most prestigious golf tournament, Lee became an icon for all of them and the great farewell that all of them gave him when they left the facilities, when they stopped their work and went to applaud him to thank him for his example and his tireless struggle.

Lee Elder, applauded during his appearance at the Augusta Reuters Masters

The Mandela of golf

The important work that Lee Elder carried out throughout his life has been invaluable and for this reason he has always been regarded as the Nelson Mandela of their sport. Furthermore, the Elder himself had his own experience with racism in South Africa in the middle of the Apartheid. These types of episodes were those that forged a strong, unshakable and dreamy personality that never stopped fighting for equality and social respect for all ethnic groups.

His life has always been marked by misfortune and it is that he lost his father when he was only a child in the Second World War. In addition, a short time later, her mother also died from what at the time they called ‘dying of grief’, and that is that the death of her husband, Lee Elder’s father, had been such a terrible blow that she could not overcome. From that moment, Elder was under the responsibility of his 9 brothers, although it was he, who had found a caddy job, who managed to bring money home for the survival of all. A few years later, he was adopted by his aunt Sarah with whom he went to Los Angeles and where he learned to play golf.

Once a professional player, he came to rub shoulders with great stars of the moment, some of whom became great supporters for him. Without a doubt, one of his most intense friendships, and thanks to which he lived up to his nickname of the ‘Nelson Mandela of golf’, was the South African Gary Player. Natural of Johannesburg and winner of 9 majors, Player is considered one of the three greats in golf history along with Jack Nicklaus Y Arnold palmer.

The poster of the honorary starters of the Augusta Masters 2021 Reuters

In addition, he forged a great friendship with Elder, whom he invited to South Africa on several occasions during the Apartheid era, which caused serious problems for both of them, especially Lee, who was persecuted and even received accusations of treason against the States. United. He was born in Dallas and they considered it low that he had a friendship with a South African like Player and that he also went there. The conflict was so extreme that even Gary Player had to ask the country’s president for permission, Jacobus Johannes Fouche, to allow the entry of Elder.

However, that was not the greatest hardship that he had to go through during his years as a professional since, during his participation in the Augusta Masters and several important tournaments, Lee was forced to stay in two houses at the same time in the field. , away from everything, so as not to be persecuted and harassed. Only in this way, without people knowing in which of the two houses he resided at any given time, did he manage to elude those who were looking for his misfortune and his end, as well as the end of black players in golf.

His moment of glory

However, all these unfortunate episodes, all these escapes, battles and struggles against a retrograde society anchored in the most stale past, ended, at least for him, who now in the final stretch of his life can breathe easy and pride in everything. what he has achieved. Examples like yours and yours Charlie sifford they opened a door to hope for others to come from behind and take advantage of it in search of the desired equality and normality.

In this edition of the Augusta Masters that is now ending, Lee Elder has had the well-deserved tribute that he has always deserved and has become one of the honorary starters of the tournament, the legends who carry out the honor kick on the first morning of The Masters when the sun is still waking up. This work, which was carried out by the big three and now only carried out by Nicklaus and Player after Palmer’s death, began in 1963 with the figures of Jock hutchison Y Fred McLeod, and has now taken in the great Lee Elder.

Lee Elder with Player and Nicklaus at the Augusta Masters 2021 Reuters

Despite the fact that due to his delicate state of health he could not even execute a blow, his mere presence, accompanied by the respirator that keeps him alive, has been enough to reward him for all his struggle, his work and his effort during a race and a career that opened new frontiers in golf and in the world of sport.

Lee, visibly proud and excited, collected all the warmth, respect and affection of the attendees and assured that he was living one of the most beautiful and important moments of his entire life. Personalities like Bubba watson, Cameron champion or Phil Mickelson They did not want to miss the moment and were also embracing Lee in what is now a moment in the history of the Masters and golf in general, at a time when the fight against racism is so visible and ingrained in American sports.

