Lee Aaker Dies At 77: The Boy From ‘Rin Tin Tin’ Was Listed As “Homeless Deceased”

Lee Aaker, the actor who played young Rusty, the dog Rin Tin Tin’s adventure companion on television, died on April 1 at age 77 in Arizona.. The also child actor Paul Petersen has released the news on Facebook, revealing that Aaker died “alone and without claim … listed as ‘homeless deceased'”. Petersen intends to organize a funeral in his memory.

Aaker was born in Inglewood, California, in 1943 and began his acting career when he was only 8 years old. He did it in the short film ‘Benjy’ by Fred Zinnemann, which won the Oscar for best documentary short. Later he had uncredited roles in films such as ‘The Greatest Show in the World’ or ‘A Reason to Live’. In 1952 he participated in nine films. He also shared scenes with John Wayne in ‘Hondo’ a year later.

In 1954, when he was 11 years old, his big break came. ABC hired him as Rusty, the boy who ended up orphaned after an Apache attack and was adopted by the cavalry along with his dog, the German shepherd Rin Tin Tin, with whom he lived many adventures in the five seasons that the series lasted. on air until May 1959. ‘Rin Tin Tin’ was reissued a lot of times, becoming a legendary television product.

After ‘Rin Tin Tin’

When ‘Rin Tin Tin’ ended, Lee Aaker was 15 years old. After the series he had cameos or small roles in series such as ‘Brigade 8’, ‘The Donna Reed Show’ or ‘The Lucy Show’. In 1963, when he was 20 years old, he made his last role in ‘A Kiss for Birdie’. After that the phone stopped ringing. We know from Petersen that he served in the air force. Beyond that he lost track of it.