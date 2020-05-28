Communicating between people is essential. Now there are thousands of ways to do it. And with LEDit 4 one more appears, different from the ones we are used to. Because we are before an app that places bright messages on your screen to communicate with others.

Bright messages with iPhone for noisy (or quiet) environments

Testing, testing 📢 pic.twitter.com/cesaS6MrqK – Eduardo Archanco (@eaala) May 28, 2020

LEDit 4 is a fairly simple utility. It brings us the illuminated traffic signs and other places to the screen of our iPhone and iPad. When opening the app we will come across a screen in which to customize the settings of our message:

Color of the letters, red, yellow, green, blue, purple or orange and their intermediates.

Adjust the speed at which the message scrolls across the screen, if it is long.

Zoom to the letters of the message, so that they occupy more or less the screen.

Choose the shape of the “pixel”, whether it is square or round, invert the colors, mirror and repeat the message.

LEDit 4 is an app that requires your recipient to be watching you in order to receive the message. It may be suitable when we do not want to attract attention or we cannot use a messaging or call app. A work meeting where you want to notify one of your attendees of something (or from outside if you are in a room with glass walls), in a class or in the library.

With LEDit 4 you can put phrases from your favorite groups and use it at a concert. Here is the beginning of the John Boy Fan Club song.

It has an iPad version, so messages will appreciate having a larger screen. Of course, it would be convenient to have an option to have multiple rows of text at the same time. A long message that fits in 3 or 4 rows, without moving, would be a good option.

LEDit 4 is a paid app. It costs 2.29 euros and is one of the best valued in its category. Of course, its design is quite good. It has a total of 10 different fonts, two of which are free. You can unlock the rest with individual purchases or a total purchase.

