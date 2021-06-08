Ledezma: Guaidó would become the usurper of an interim office if he recognizes Nicolás Maduro as president

The former metropolitan mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, assured that the president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, would become a usurper of the interim office if he agrees to recognize Nicolás Maduro as president of the Republic.

The opposition exiled in Spain assured El Nacional that the Maduro regime will not respect the agreements if there is no credible threat that makes him see reason. He added, contrary to the opinions of analysts and experts, that the opposition does have the strength to confront the regime, but a correct, honest and coherent leadership is lacking.

One of the points that Maduro will raise in the possible negotiation, which is still in a preparatory phase, is his recognition as president by the opposition.

The regime also hopes that the opposition led by Guaidó will return control of assets abroad, such as Citgo and Monómeros, and the immediate lifting of sanctions. For that last point, the participation of the international community to force Chavismo to comply with the agreements will be decisive.

– How do you interpret the fact that the opposition led by Guaidó finally tries to negotiate with the Maduro regime? What can this mean for the Venezuelan opposition?

– The first thing that stands out is that the mantra that was imposed since that historic January 23, 2019 is left aside, because we went from fighting for the cessation of the usurpation to a supposed negotiation with whoever was considered a usurper of public powers. For Maduro that is a resignation from Guaidó, so we have that Maduro, in the midst of his swagger, receives that gesture from Guaidó as a weakness that he will try to use without the slightest scruple. For Guaidó it is a marked card because he proposes going after an agreement when, it is public and notorious, and other factors that call themselves opposition have played their own cards at the settlement table with Maduro.

– What can the opposition raise at the negotiating table? Maduro has repeatedly reiterated his three main demands and recently added a new one: that the negotiation be public, with cameras and journalists.

—For Chávez and Maduro, the dialogues have been a blessing because they have no power when it comes to manipulating those meetings to get any profit, even at the cost of stability and peace in Venezuela. Chávez had in the dialogues of 2003 and 2004 a paraban that left aside the spectacular events of April 11, 2002, the oil strike and the gigantic marches. While the televised dialogue of 10 continuous hours came as a “ring to the finger” for Maduro, that was like a telemarathon that Maduro took advantage of to demobilize the protests that had begun in January 2014. And if that was not enough, Maduro mounted another dialogue at the end of 2016, in which the opposition signed an infamous document in which it recognized that “there were no political prisoners and that the economic crisis was the product of a conspiracy or boycott against the revolution”. With that dialogue, Maduro buried the recall attempt promoted since May 2016, silenced the thunderous marches, such as the one on September 1, and also managed to make the projected march to Miraflores, at the end of November, a vague illusion. The icing on the cake was put in Barbados. That was unusual because Guaidó took a sharp turn once, since January, he told people to take to the streets to fight for the cessation of the usurpation and at the beginning of May 2019 he sent them to freeze in their homes. That was fatal for Guaidó and a fresh wind for Maduro.

—Maduro wants Guaidó to recognize him as President of the Republic in order to negotiate. How is this game unleashed and how would Guaidó look if he agrees to do it?

—Guaidó is interim president because Maduro was declared a usurper, because Maduro has no original legitimacy, because Maduro’s re-election was a sovereign fraud. If Guaidó turns around the characteristics, recognizing Maduro as president, then Guaidó would become the usurper of an interim office, that simple. My point of view is that a strategy must be developed with a route that does not give rise to doubts or zigzags. The negotiation must be to define mechanisms that allow free presidential elections to be reached and that will only be possible when control of the Venezuelan institutions, the criminal corporation that has kidnapped the country, disappears or ceases. The problem is not limited to leaving Maduro, it is to free ourselves from that powerful and dangerous criminal conglomerate, hence it would be a mistake to limit ourselves to discussing an electoral calendar. The debate must have as a priority the overcoming of the criminal state that reigns in Venezuela, urgent actions to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, including the vaccination plan and all that budget will require a truly unitary transitional government. Another thing is tropical fantasy.

—With the approval of the United States and of various countries, even of various sectors in Venezuela, what can differentiate this negotiation? Maduro said he is willing to have a US delegation participate.

—In the 13 previous dialogues there have been international observers. Let us remember that the 2003 dialogue was moderated by former United States President Jimmy Carter and OAS Secretary General César Gaviria. A resolution was even issued that gave belligerence to the opposition at that time. In the 2014 dialogue there was the apostolic nuncio in Miraflores; in the 2016 dialogue, the guarantors were prelates of the Vatican; in the dialogue of the Dominican Republic were several former presidents and foreign ministers of Mexico, Chile and Paraguay; and in Barbados the moderators were technicians from the Kingdom of Norway. We must be realistic, that criminal corporation will not respect any dialogue agreement if there is no real credible threat that makes them see reason. That group that attends the lines of the Sao Paulo Forum made fun of the world with the Colombian dialogue, they believe that they can do any trick and nothing happens to them because they hear that our request for international intervention is trivialized when it is described as magical realism, because there are officials who are like the blind who do not see the barbaric realism that is being mounted between Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Nicaragua and Venezuela as a base of operations in whose territory The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the National Liberation Army and Hezbollah nuclei are rearmed, who commit the most horrendous ecological crime in the Arco Minero, while on the other hand the international drug trafficking routes are consolidated, in alliance with the cartels of Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua and the militarized Cartel de Los Soles. And if that is not enough, the presence of military personnel of Russian, Iranian and Cuban origin and the participation of Chinese climbing with their silk road is blatant. That is the quarry of the illegal economy, the gigantic source of dark financial resources that keeps this geopolitical network active.

– If there are no concrete results, how would this attempt by Guaidó be assumed after the expected cessation of the usurpation? What would the political cost be?

—That would remain in the imagination as “the battle tun tun”, because of that one step forward and another backward. Guaidó must internalize that he is acting. The term says it all Guaidó was entrusted with a mission that he has not achieved and, to a large extent, it is because he allowed himself to be trapped by a group that kidnapped the political leadership. And the most delicate thing is that his strategic command was pushed or infiltrated from the beginning and that is why Maduro learned, in real time, everything that was discussed and approved. Thus it was impossible to get out of the narcotirania, even if there were marches and marches, that effort was being auctioned in the filth of betrayals. Can you imagine if when Simón Bolívar met his high command, in the village of the Seventy, in 1819, to discuss which of the three routes his Liberation Campaign would take, which definitely leaned along the Páramo de Pisba route, if within Was there an infiltrator, a scorpion, of the hut in which they were deliberating? There would have been no victories in either Pantano de Vargas or Boyacá. As well, Our big problem is that we are sold in advance, there are already people agreed with Maduro and Guaidó has to deal with the regime’s negotiators and the opposition felons.

—Analysts assure that the opposition does not have the strength to demand presidential elections and, with the statements of some spokesmen for Chavismo, it can be deduced that the only ones there will be are those of governors and mayors. Should Guaidó accept it? Should you participate?

“Like there is no force?” Yes there is, what happens is that the opportunities have been wasted as I explained above. It is enough to remember how time was allowed to pass and the majority we had in the National Assembly was not used to designate in 2016 the new rectors of the National Electoral Council. What’s more, never in the history of Venezuela has there been a more vulnerable regime than this one of Maduro: it has no management to show, but ruins; it has demolished everything, its bosses are morally questioned, they are criminals against humanity, drug traffickers, torturers and thieves. That is why more than 85% of citizens repudiate them. What is lacking? A wise, honest, coherent leadership capable of organizing internal forces and intertwining them with the forces of exile, a leadership that knows how to channel unprecedented international support and that has a single strategy: get out of that criminal gang, do not cohabit with it. The regional elections are part of Maduro’s strategy, if he participates in that circus, Maduro will achieve several things with a single dart: validate his fraudulent devices, both his Irritant Assembly of Deputies, his Supreme Court of Justice, his National Electoral Council and those choices. It will be a laundry that will help you wipe your illegitimate face. If Guaidó gets into that trick, he will be placing his own tombstone on it.

With information from El Nacional