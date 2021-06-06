Leda Rendón- The Rose and The Little Prince

I drew a circle on my notebook and peeked out with one eye closed: there was a big yellow snake and a fox. I erased the first circle and made a bigger one so that the animals could come out. The snake wrapped itself around my neck and said, while I was suffocating, “You must go to the desert.” The wind turned the pages of the notebook and the snake slipped through a line that ran through two sheets.

I went in search of the desert and I’m still sitting in the rain. I open my notebook in the place of the circle and before the rain undoes it, the red fox jumps, who after a bow and caressing my body with his tail says: “It is time, an inhabitant of planet B. 612 “.

The rain stopped. Day fell into the middle of the night, and a girl with very black curly hair came walking towards me, her neck was very long; she wore, like a little doll, a blue silk dress.

“You are a man,” he said. “Yes, I am a woman,” I agreed. “What is the difference?” asked the little girl. “I don’t know, the essentials escapes the eyes,” I once read in a children’s book.

The little girl came up to me and snuggled long hours while she slept. When he woke up he asked me where he was and I told him that it was in the desert. “On what planet?” She asked anguished. “On planet Earth,” I smiled.

I told her about the snake and she claimed she had no knowledge of it. He told me how he had come to this planet and assured me that before a boy had been with a pilot stranded in the desert of Africa.

I grew up next to this first inhabitant, who developed together with the three volcanoes and the baobabs. The little man took care of me from the wind with a beautiful transparent glass dome. But I have always thought that there is something more for me in the universe. After his trip, I was restless; I almost died of cold and thirst, he told me.

Of course I recognized the story he was talking about and I was a little scared to think of the real form of The Little Prince without his blond boy suit. It was an energy that traveled between planets.

The girl with curly black hair put the notebook in my hands and asked me to draw a house in one piece, all made of glass so that she could live in it with her prince. He also asked me to draw a lightning rod for him, his little planet was being destroyed by thunder.

“Stay on Earth,” I asked him. And he answered with a head no. “I would take care of you, I would give you to read all the books in the world, you would never get bored. Those are endless, they are the best anesthesia to forget. You could, in its pages, fall in love with other princes, gods, human beings, animals, or any other object ”, I added.

“What is anesthesia?” Asked the curly black-haired girl. “It’s a way of not feeling,” I replied. “And why do you want to stop feeling?” “Life is pain, contact with men makes me sick, I had to escape,” I pointed out.

The little girl hung around my neck and said: “Show me your world and then we’ll jump to read books.”

Some time passed, I saw the girl talk to the snake and open a very white notebook and draw a sphere. The sphere spun and flew like a soap bubble through the sky, a rose petal fell on my nose.