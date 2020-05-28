At this point of confinement, we are already a little used to watching online concerts from the comfort of our homes. Yes, we know that it is not the same, but right now we have no other choice. Since the quarantine started, a long list of bands have joined this, even the most legendary have entered it, and of course Led Zeppelin could not be missing.

This May 27, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones announced with hype and cymbal that they will premiere online one of the most memorable concerts of their career, Celebration Day, the last show that the surviving members of this emblematic band gave together, one of those jewels that we are sure that many fans will enjoy and put to exhaustion.

This presentation recorded on December 10, 2007 at the 02 London Arena, shows Led Zeppelin performing at a concert honoring his friend and co-founder of Atlantic Records, Ahmet Ertegun. As we know, the band broke up after the death of John Bonham in 1980, as it never passed through their deaths to continue without him.

However, they decided to meet once again to give a memorable show. And of course they couldn’t bring anyone to play the drums, so they called Jason –Son of John Bonham– for him to come up with them to play those powerful drum rolls that his father recorded on almost nine studio albums.

Throughout 16 songs, Led Zeppelin reviewed the best of the best of his discography, throwing himself iconic tracks such as “Black Dog”, “Kashmir”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Rock and Roll”, “The Song Remains The Same” and of course, the glorious and controversial “Stairway To Heaven”. Despite the age, Jimmy, Robert and John showed why they were one of the best bands in all history.

If you want to see the last concert where the remaining members of Led Zeppelin gave a real lecture, We tell you that it will be available this Saturday, May 30, from 2 pm Central Mexico time, through his YouTube channel. But beware which will only be available until June 2, so that they do not pass.

Watch on YouTube

