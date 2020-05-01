Hair loss due to chemotherapy varies according to the type of drug used in the treatment, which can be more or less aggressive to the body. When the loss occurs, the hair growth occurs two or three months after the end of the sessions, but it is possible to accelerate the process through the ledtherapy, which stimulates hair cells to work harder and with better results.

The technique is not new in the universe of hair treatment. According to vascular surgeon Álvaro Pereira, it has been known for a long time that this radiation, at the right dose and frequency, stimulates hair growth. It is already used by those who suffer from the loss for reasons other than the side effect of chemotherapy.

In the case of cancer treatment, the drug has the objective of reaching accelerated growth cells, which is the case of cancer cells. But it does not differentiate the tumor from the good and those that give rise to the hair, healthy, also fall into this category and are affected in parallel, causing hair loss.

To recover it after this process with ledtherapy, the person wears a cap or helmet that emits radiation with specific frequency, of low power. The rays will promote the dilation of blood vessels, which increases the entry of nutrients and oxygen into the capillary cells. This also increases the production of cellular energy and, consequently, the capacity to produce more hair of better quality.

And it is precisely because of the vasodilation effect that ledtherapy is only indicated after the end of chemotherapy treatment. If it is used during, the drug tends to penetrate further into the cells and cause the opposite result. Thus, the technique is not a prevention against hair loss, but a post-chemotherapy growth accelerator.

Pereira notes that if the person still chooses to take ledtherapy during cancer treatment, it is necessary to wait about three days after the chemotherapy session to ensure that the drug is no longer in the body. Some may last less time in the body, however, in general, guidance is to use in the end. “With each chemo session, ledtherapy will not be enough to ‘inhibit’ the fall as much as it does after the chemo.”

Decorator Luciana Bottura de Medeiros, 48, started wearing the ledtherapy cap after her second cancer treatment. At 40, she discovered a tumor on her left breast, which was completely removed, and had to undergo 30 sessions of radiation therapy, which did not affect her hair. Four years later, the disease returned more aggressive, in other organs, and she underwent 26 chemotherapy sessions. “I went bald 20 days after the first session,” he says.

Luciana reports that, after the end of the treatment, the hair began to grow slowly, thinner and with flaws. At the clinic where she was treated, a dermatologist indicated led therapy with a cap, which can be used at home. In November 2019, she started using the product once a day for ten minutes. Before, she washes her hair and passes a few drops of minoxidil, a drug that also promotes vasodilation and is commonly used for hair recovery.

“I notice that the strands are fuller and growth has been accelerated in view of the comparison with other girls who have not worn the cap. For me, the result has been quite satisfactory, I feel good and confident that I will soon have my hair longer to be able to make a very stylish cut “, comments Luciana.

Treatment prevents hair loss during chemotherapy

Dermatologist Estrela Machado, a specialist in oncology and trichology, at the Paulista Center of Oncology, says that cryotherapy is one of the treatments that have been shown to be most effective in minimizing hair loss due to chemotherapy. The cap that remains between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius must be worn while the person is doing the chemo session. Interestingly, the beer cooling method inspired the creation of the equipment.

The technique has two important actions: the freezing of hair cells, which will no longer have accelerated growth and are no longer seen as ‘bad’ by chemotherapy, and the narrowing of blood vessels, causing less drug to reach the hair cells. According to the medical literature, Estrela says that the improvement of hair loss with cryotherapy is around 50%, something she observes in her own clinical experience.

The English cap (cryotherapy) allows the scalp to stay at a temperature between 18ºC and 22ºC.

“There are cases of very good results and others that are bad, around 30% of hair preservation. But, regardless of the result, when the chemotherapy ends, the recovery is superior to that of patients who do not and comes with much better quality. . The chemo makes it fall and be born three months later, but never the same “, says the doctor.

The variation of the results depends, for example, on the type of chemotherapy used, the time of infusion of the drug and the number of treatment cycles. By observation, the dermatologist points out that anyone who already has some pathology on the scalp, thinner hair shaft and uses many chemicals in the hair can have an unsatisfactory result as well.

Estrela says that during chemotherapy treatment, there may be the use of minoxidil and cysteine, which guarantees the quality of the threads, but, according to her, the results of these substances are poor. Another problem is that the use of oral medications by those who undergo chemotherapy can make the person more sensitive and cause complications. “What delivers more results is cryotherapy.”

Hair treatments after chemotherapy

After the cancer treatment, the dermatologist also points out that LED therapy is beneficial, since the action of low-power lasers increases the number of wires. Vascular surgeon Álvaro Pereira is a partner at Cosmedical and the creator of a Capellux ledtherapy helmet that can be used at home.

The cap version of the product was used by Luciana and is more suitable for those with little hair, which is her case. “For those who have more hair, the cap is not as efficient as the helmet with a spike, which is like a comb tooth that goes through the hair and touches the scalp”, explains the doctor.

On the day of closing this article, the cap was sold for R $ 984 and the helmet, R $ 2.5 thousand on the brand’s website. Pereira says the devices are also available at compounding pharmacies and distribution stores. Medical clinics can offer the service that, according to him, is with a device of greater power.

For the dermatologist, the result of the technique is greatly enhanced with other treatments, not alone. “Will use [a ledterapia] to grow faster, with vitamin-based medications and topics that will make vasodilation to get more nutrients to the hair. “Other techniques she mentions are: oral supplementation, microneedling and application of products within the capillary dermis.

