The Monegasque has starred in one of the most comical moments of trust

He was on a run while his girlfriend was waiting at the door

It is worth mentioning that Charlotte had left her keys, something that Charles was unaware of.

Charles Leclerc starred yesterday in one of the most comical moments of confinement. The Monegasque pilot realized that his girlfriend, Charlotte Siné, had been waiting for 25 minutes for him to open the door of his apartment through a message from Twitch from her, who had to subscribe to the channel to enter the house.

Moments before what happened, Leclerc assures that he was in a virtual race, with the headphones on and also very focused. For this reason, he could not hear the calls from Charlotte, who had left the keys at home, who wanted to enter the apartment. Finally, after 25 minutes of waiting, and after a very ingenious idea, she managed to make her boyfriend realize it. Of course, the subscription that Charlotte bought was only for a month.

Stream Summary: My girlfriend had to buy a subscription to my Twitch channel to be able to ask myself inside the channel to open the door of our apartment. She had to wait 25 minutes on the stairs, because she couldn’t hear the phone. He had his headphones on and was very focused on the race, “Leclerc commented on his Twitter account moments after what happened.

It should be remembered that Leclerc has been very active during confinement in virtual races, and also in other types of video games. The Monegasque won the virtual GPs in Australia and China, and also achieved second place in Brazil and Spain.

In addition, he was the winner of the virtual and solidarity championship organized by several pilots on the grid – including Lando Norris and Alexander Albon – to raise money in the fight against the coronavirus.

On the other hand, Charles has also played alternative video games such as Call Of Duty, in which during a game he received a message from Norris in a joking way, complaining about him for having taken away his teammate by 2021, Carlos Sainz. Of course, the Monegasque was not one of the pilots who signed up for the FIFA tournament organized by Max Verstappen during the Japanese GP last year, a tournament that was played by Sainz or Sergio Pérez, among others.

