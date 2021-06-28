Leclerc wins Styrian F1 GP “Driver of the Day”

This Styrian Grand Prix started badly for Charles Leclerc , since he had a contact with Pierre Gasly on the first lap, which forced the Frenchman to retire and the Monegasque to a pit stop to change the front wing.

Fans of the Formula 1 He was clearly not criticized for the role he played in this racing incident, as he was largely given their votes thereafter to elect him “Driver of the Day” with over 28% of the vote.

Leclerc came out of seventh position and finished in the same place. Although it was not expected and but he was able to overcome several cars after his pit stop.

Result of the pilot’s votes of the day:

Charles Leclerc – 28.4%

George Russell – 13.1%

Max Verstappen – 12.4%

Sergio Pérez – 7.8%

Carlos Sainz – 7.2%

Photos of Charles Leclerc at the Styrian GP

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

1/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

3/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

4/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

5/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

7/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

8/13

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

9/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

10/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

11/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12/13

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 in breasts

13/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images