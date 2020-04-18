He took the title after winning the last race at the Red Bull Ring

Vandoorne was the winner of the race at the Circuit

Charles Leclerc was the winner of the virtual and charity championship organized by the Formula 1 drivers. The Monegasque was the best of six different races that were broadcast live on Twitch and that in total raised $ 70,000, which will go to fight the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

Leclerc took the virtual title this time and did so after winning the last round of the championship at the Red Bull Ring. The Monegasque took the bad taste out of his last royal battle on the Austrian track with Max Verstappen last year, and this time he won the Dutch teammate Alexander Albon in a tough fight in the virtual world.

As for this last appointment of the virtual championship, the other four drivers were not involved in the fight for victory at any time. Lando Norris had to settle for the tenth position and with that last point awarded by that position. Antonio Giovinazzi, after a good classification, went against the protections at the beginning of the race and George Russell was unable to finish in the Top 10.

On the other hand, the championship also featured another really exciting race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which was the penultimate round. This ended with the victory of Stoffel Vandoorne who overcame Arthur Leclerc in an intense fight that ended up being decided on the last lap.

Arthur’s brother and final winner of the championship, Charles, was the one who completed the podium after winning a three-way battle against Louis Delétraz and Nicholas Latifi.

Despite the fact that this virtual championship came to an end, the races do not stop. The next appointment for Esports fans will be this Sunday at 19:00 CET, time in which the Virtual China GP will be held. This event organized by Formula 1 will have the presence of a Spanish representative for the first time thanks to Carlos Sainz.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.