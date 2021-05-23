Leclerc will start from pole position

Finally, the Ferrari team did not have to change the gearbox of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari after the accident he suffered at the end of qualifying

May 23, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start from pole position

At Ferrari there was fear of losing Charles Leclerc’s pole position in Monaco, but finally the Monegasque driver will start first in a Grand Prix that has never ended before, and that is his “home”. Leclerc has raced the Monaco GP twice, in 2018 and 2019, starting from 14th and 15th respectively, and both times he had to drop out. Today he will start first, but it will be necessary to see if his gearbox does not give him problems.

The accident that Leclerc suffered near the end of qualifying meant that no other driver could improve his time, as happened to Carlos Sainz, who will finally start from fourth place. Ahead of Sainz, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will do it from second position and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) from third.

Further away will be Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who will start seventh after a difficult weekend. Another driver who also suffered every day was Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who will occupy 17th position on the starting grid.

Monaco GP starting grid:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 5 Lando Norris McLaren 6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 15 George Russell Williams 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

17 Fernando Alonso Alpine 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 20 Mick Schumacher Haas