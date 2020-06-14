This weekend he competed in the virtual test, representing Ferrari

Leclerc is already preparing for the start of the F1 season, for which there are 19 days left

Charles Leclerc has shown an interest in ever competing in his sports career at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Monegasque, although currently fully focused on Formula 1, does not close the door to a possible participation in the quintessential event of resistance for the future.

Leclerc in 2020 will run his third season in Formula 1 at the age of 23. Charles is one of the youngest and most promising drivers on the grid, and he made that clear last year with seven Poles and two wins. Of course, achieving glory in the Great Circus is not his only goal, but also has goals in other categories, such as WEC.

The current Ferrari driver has shown interest in being part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future. He is a great follower of the event, and assures that it is a legendary race in motorsport.

“It is a legendary race in motorsports and I would definitely like to be a part of it someday“Charles Leclerc acknowledged, in statements for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

Leclerc competed this weekend in the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, which were held for the first time virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic – at least officially. The test will be done in person three months after normal, that is, in the month of September, specifically on the 19th and 20th.

Leclerc has run the virtual race with one of his Formula 1 gridmates, Antonio Giovinazzi, with current F1 Esports champion David Tonizza and with Enzo Bonito. The four have entered this adventure representing the AF Corse Ferrari team.

