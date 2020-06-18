Leclerc apologizes for disturbing the neighbors at 6:30 in the morning

He has arrived at the circuit in SF1000, where he will ride with the 2018 car

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari woke up early today for a test at Fiorano. The Monegasque has returned to work ‘in a big way’ and despite the fact that the circuit is a few meters from the Maranello factory, Charles has decided to use his SF1000 to get to the track.

Charles Leclerc has returned to work. Today the Monegasque will test at Fiorano with Ferrari to prepare for the Austrian Grand Prix, for which there are only two weeks left.

The Italian press had already reported that the Scuderia would roll in Fiorano, the track that is only a few meters from the team’s factory, with the 2018 SF71H. However, today at 6:30 CEST in the morning Leclerc has woken up to the residents of Maranello by roaring the V6 of his SF1000 this year, with which he has walked the streets of Maranello.

The Monegasque has decided to come to the circuit with class and for this, he has decided to use his Ferrari of this year, the one that he has missed the most during these weeks of break.

“Good morning, Maranello! Sorry if I woke you up this morning, I was just going to work, “Charles shared today on social networks along with an image with the Ferrari SF1000 in Maranello.

. @Charles_Leclerc driving the SF1000 in Maranello today : nicola_marcia21 # F1 # Charles16 pic.twitter.com/XINjIX2qEa – Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) June 18, 2020

Once on the circuit, where Marc Gené awaits them, both Leclerc and Vettel will work on the private test that Scuderia has organized so that its pilots recover sensations and are prepared for the season restart.

They will, yes, with the 2018 car, the SF71H, since the regulations do not allow testing with current cars. Cars that can be tested must be at least two years old. In this way, Ferrari joins teams such as Mercedes or Renault, which have done tests to prepare ‘back to school’.

