Charles Leclerc chokes on Turn 8 of the Baku street circuit. The Monegasque already crashed during the classification of last season in that complicated turn. Now, he has suffered an almost identical incident again, but … in the Formula 1 video game!

Charles Leclercs suffered an accident during Q2 of the 2019 Azerbaijan GP classification. After leading all the free practice sessions, the Principality’s team started as a favorite for the Pole. However, he was aggressive shortly before Q3.

It seems that the curse of the complicated curve 8 of the urban layout haunts you even in video games. The Monegasque has had an accident the same as in real life in the same place as in 2019. And the same consequence: wrecked car. At least Leclerc has taken it this time with humor.

After his sinister 12G, Leclerc was very angry with himself. He had every reason to do so. In 2017, before his debut in the premier class, Ferrari’s had achieved Pole and victory in Azerbaijan. In 2018, he finished sixth after a wild race. A very positive result for the Hinwil team.

“I have spoiled everything, I am stupid, I am stupid,” he said on the radio on the 16th after the impact in real life. Leclerc started in ninth place and finished fifth with a long distance from the head of the race. It was one of his biggest mistakes in his debut year with Scuderia.

