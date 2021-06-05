Leclerc takes pole in Baku

06/05/2021

On at 15:48 CEST

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) He will start from the top of the grid this Sunday (2pm) at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Monegasque has repeated the pole that he achieved two weeks ago in Monaco, although on that occasion a failure of his car in the installation lap left him without running and without being able to enjoy the privilege in his country. This time, Leclerc has made his fastest lap (1.41.218), while the rest of the favorites have not been able to make the most of their last attempt after the accident suffered by Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) in the final moments.

Carlos Sainz, who aborted his attempt by noticing the red flags, has also lost control of his Ferrari and finished with the front wing of his SF21 destroyed. The Madrilenian will start fifth this Sunday, preceded by Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen and Gasly, while Fernando Alonso He will do it from the ninth position.

Despite his scare this morning in the last practice sessions, Verstappen was able to contest qualifying without any further problems after the time trial in the Red Bull pit. But the current World Cup leader ended the day very upset and between expletives, after seeing how Tsunoda’s accident left him unable to fight for a pole that seemed safe for the Red Bull, dominators of all free sessions in Baku. Things have gone even worse for his teammate Sergio Pérez, who will be relegated to seventh position. Champion Lewis Hamilton has ‘woken up’ at the right moment and has set a great time, which leaves him in a surprising second starting position.

Q1: The ‘damn’ turn 15

The first qualifying session has started with George Russell in the Williams garage, hoping that his mechanics would have time to change the engine after the power loss problems detected by the Briton during FP3. The red flag for the accident Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), which hit the protection barriers in the first minutes, gave the team extra time Russell, since the session has been paused for ten minutes.

The ‘qualy’ has resumed with a new incident and a red flag after the very strong side impact of Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) against the wall. At this point only ten cars, and among them neither Mercedes, had managed to complete a full lap. The extreme difficulty of the Baku street circuit, especially the braking at Turn 15, was once again evident in a very ‘bumpy’ session, despite the favorable weather conditions.

With the cars of Stroll and Giovinazzi eliminated early, the other three pilots who have fallen in this sieve have been Nicholas latifi (Williams) and the two men from Haas, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Lewis hamilton has given a warning and has placed in front of the times table (1’41 “549), ahead of the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, to two and four tenths, respectively. Race Direction has announced that Lando norris he was being investigated for not respecting the red flag procedure.

Q2: Sainz and Alonso, forward

With Sainz and Alonso In the next round, the Madrilenian started by placing second, among the Red Bulls of Perez Y Verstappen, while Fernando He set the fourth fastest time to start.

All the drivers took to the track with the Pirelli soft compound, confirming that the race strategy this Sunday is to start with the soft and change to the hard, stopping between laps 11 and 15.

Verstappen improved his time to get colored at the top of the standings, followed Pérez and Hamilton in the same tenth. The session also ended abruptly, with 1:29 left, after the accident of Daniel Ricciardo at turn 3 in Baku. The Australian McLaren has been out with Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and George Russell (Williams). The two Spanish representatives, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have entered the fight for pole in the decisive Q3.