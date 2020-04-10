The Monegasque has joined the charitable initiative of the Italian Red Cross

Other celebrities, such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Paolo Maldini, have also done so.

In addition, it has organized a virtual championship to support WHO

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver in Formula 1, supports an Italian Red Cross campaign that aims to raise funds to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus. An initiative that other celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Paolo Maldini had already joined. It has also organized a virtual championship to help WHO.

Italy is one of the countries most affected by Covid-19, with more than 143,000 affected and more than 18,000 dead. The country has been blocked for several weeks and, of course, the Scuderia Ferrari joined the cause with various actions and all kinds of donations.

Charles Leclerc did not want to be less, so he has joined a campaign carried out by the Italian Red Cross to combat this pandemic that affects practically everyone. The Monegasque has shared a link on social networks where you can help by donating together with a message of encouragement.

“In this moment of urgency, even the smallest action can lead to a huge result. Let’s stand together and continue to fight this challenge with courage. Help me support those who never give up. Donate here – link -” said Charles Leclerc on their social networks.

At the moment, the Red Cross campaign has raised more than 75,000 euros, which will, of course, be used to fight the coronavirus. Other celebrities based in Italy, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro del Piero or Javier Zanetti, among others, have also contributed their grain of sand to the cause. All help is little.

On the other hand, he has decided to organize a Simracing Championship with many professional pilots involved to help the World Health Organization in this ‘battle’ they are facing.

“I am very happy to make this happen. We need to be united in this and seeing this whole group united for a good cause is great. The first event will be tomorrow at 19:00 CEST,” said Leclerc.

