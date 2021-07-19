Leclerc showed how to run in Copse

Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen in the fast corner Copse in the first lap of the British Grand Prix this Sunday, but the situation resulted in a touch between the two that led to the de Red Bull to slam violently against the tire fender.
The Mercedes driver avoided abandonment by being able to repair his car under the subsequent red flag and then overcame a ten second penalty to put himself back in position to win the race when, two laps from the end, he dove to overtake leader Leclerc again at Turn 9 at Silverstone.
In that opportunity Hamilton could specify the overtaking on that of Ferrari and headed for his fourth win of the 2021 season, his first since the Spanish GP last May.
“I think (Leclerc) was very respectful about leaving a gap,” Hamilton told a news conference about the move that put him ahead of the race.
“I got relatively close to his side, so he knew I was there, but he stayed engaged and just made a wider line and almost kept it, and that was really a great form of running. I think at that point I backed off. to make sure we didn’t touch, but I think it was a good balance, “he added.
Verstappen described in his social networks the attempt to overtake that Hamilton had with him as “dangerous”, but the seven-time champion saw it differently when he bought it with what he lived with Leclerc.
“I think that’s how racing should be. In a perfect world, that’s what would have happened on the first try (with Verstappen), but it’s a different time, a different place, a different driver.”
Regarding his vision of overtaking, Leclerc explained: “I knew Lewis was on the inside, I left a gap and unfortunately I think I would have stayed ahead, but at the end of the corner the car moved and I lost a bit of time and then Lewis stepped in front of me. “
The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, perform for the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.
Red Arrows smoke over pit buildings
The Safety Car on the grid
Fans
Tom Cruise with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1
Actor Tom Cruise
The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, are on display to the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 al inicio
Max Verstappen’s car, Red Bull Racing RB16B on a tow truck, is brought to the garage
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the pack for the restart
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
Actor Tom Cruise and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, on the grid
THE Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, pit stop
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 lead the pack as the lights turn green
Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck
Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Lando Norris, McLaren congratulates winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, gets out of his damaged car after crashing on the first lap
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, George Russell, Williams FW43B
Fans
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the cars through the pit lane
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Fans
Fans
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
