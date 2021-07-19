Leclerc showed how to run in Copse

Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen in the fast corner Copse in the first lap of the British Grand Prix this Sunday, but the situation resulted in a touch between the two that led to the de Red Bull to slam violently against the tire fender.

The Mercedes driver avoided abandonment by being able to repair his car under the subsequent red flag and then overcame a ten second penalty to put himself back in position to win the race when, two laps from the end, he dove to overtake leader Leclerc again at Turn 9 at Silverstone.

In that opportunity Hamilton could specify the overtaking on that of Ferrari and headed for his fourth win of the 2021 season, his first since the Spanish GP last May.

“I think (Leclerc) was very respectful about leaving a gap,” Hamilton told a news conference about the move that put him ahead of the race.

Also read:

“I got relatively close to his side, so he knew I was there, but he stayed engaged and just made a wider line and almost kept it, and that was really a great form of running. I think at that point I backed off. to make sure we didn’t touch, but I think it was a good balance, “he added.

Verstappen described in his social networks the attempt to overtake that Hamilton had with him as “dangerous”, but the seven-time champion saw it differently when he bought it with what he lived with Leclerc.

“I think that’s how racing should be. In a perfect world, that’s what would have happened on the first try (with Verstappen), but it’s a different time, a different place, a different driver.”

Regarding his vision of overtaking, Leclerc explained: “I knew Lewis was on the inside, I left a gap and unfortunately I think I would have stayed ahead, but at the end of the corner the car moved and I lost a bit of time and then Lewis stepped in front of me. “

Gallery: The best photos from the F1 British Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, perform for the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.

1/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Arrows smoke over pit buildings

2/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Safety Car on the grid

3/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fans

4/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tom Cruise with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1

5/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Actor Tom Cruise

6/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, are on display to the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.

7/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 al inicio

8/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen’s car, Red Bull Racing RB16B on a tow truck, is brought to the garage

9/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the pack for the restart

10/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

11/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Actor Tom Cruise and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, on the grid

12/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

THE Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane

13/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

14/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

15/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

16/47

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, pit stop

17/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, pit stop

18/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 lead the pack as the lights turn green

19/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck

20/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck

21/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

22/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

23/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

24/47

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

25/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

26/47

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag

27/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

28/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

29/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins

30/47

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

31/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren congratulates winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme

32/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, gets out of his damaged car after crashing on the first lap

33/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

34/47

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, George Russell, Williams FW43B

35/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans

36/47

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the cars through the pit lane

37/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

38/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

39/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

40/47

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans

41/47

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fans

42/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

43/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

44/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

45/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

46/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

47/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images