Leclerc, pole and accident in Monaco

05/22/2021

On at 4:37 PM CEST

Lewis hamilton, who two weeks ago in Barcelona made history by conquering his 100th pole position, has not been able to repeat the feat in Monaco, where the fastest this Saturday has been Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque rider, extra motivated in the home grand prix, has secured first place on the grid in a scenario where that is almost equivalent to a victory. The Ferrari of Leclerc ended up hitting the guardrails in the last lap of the time trial, but his previous time (1.10.346) earned him his first pole of the season against a combative Max Verstappen, which is 14 points from Hamilton in the championship and does not want to miss his opportunity in the Principality.

The Dutchman has defended tooth and nail from the Ferraris, who throughout the weekend have been very competitive, with Charles Leclerc commanding the classification and a very inspired Carlos Sainz that in the end has been overcome by Valteri Bottas And he will start fourth on the grid this Sunday (3:00 p.m.).

Alonso, KO in Q1

Fernando Alonso has starred in the negative surprise of the weekend in Monaco when he was eliminated at the first change, confirming the bad impression that Alpine has offered from the first lap on the circuit of the Principality. For more ‘inri’, Alonso has seen how his partner Esteban Ocon, Despite the circumstances, he did manage to get into Q2 with the A521. You have to go back to the 2018 Brazilian GP to see Ferdinand out in Q1.

Verstappen, who reached the classification with the best time of the weekend (1: 11.294 in FP3), has lowered it as soon as he left the track in Q1 (1’11 “124), but at the same time the expected reaction from Mercedes, who had not approached the front zone since Thursday and has been at the top of the provisional table thanks to 1.10.9 from Valtteri Bottas. Your partner Lewis hamilton, with problems in the ‘set up’ of his car, he did not have such a good feeling to start and went to the next round in seventh place. The ‘slaughtered’ in this screen, in addition to Alonso, have been Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Latifi (Williams), Mazepin (Haas) and Mick schumacher (Haas), who was unable to compete in qualifying after destroying his car in free practice in the morning.

Q2 has started with mastery of Carlos Sainz (1.10.806), which has improved the previous time of Bottas, although finally the fastest has been his partner Charles Leclerc (1.10.597), with Verstappen lurking, just 53 thousandths and Sainz to two tenths. They have been left out of the fight for pole Ricciardo (McLaren), Or with (Alpine), Stroll (Aston Martin), Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Russell (Williams).

In the decisive batch, Leclerc he made good the predictions that pointed to dominance one lap from SF21 in Monaco and set the best time as soon as he started. His accident in the last minutes of the session has caused the red flag and the anticipated end, leaving Verstappen, who was on a fast lap, without being able to finish his attempt to overcome him. Bottas has retained third place and Sainz he had to settle for the second row of the grid. Worse has gone to the seven-time champion Hamilton, rolling to the limit and with a lot of understeer in his Mercedes, which will start seventh today, forced to go back on a stage where it is almost impossible to overtake.

Monaco Grand Prix (5 of 23).

Grille output:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’10 “346

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’10 “576

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’10 “601

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’10 “611

5. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’10 “620

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’10 “900

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’11 “095

8. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’11 “419

9. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’11 “573

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’11 “779

Q2:

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’11 “486

12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’11 “598

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’11 “600

14. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’11 “642

15. George Russell (Williams) 1’11 “830

Q1:

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’12 “096

17. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’12 “205

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’12 “366

19. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’12 “958

20. Mick Schumacher (Haas) ST