Despite his youth, he remembers that he lived with emotion Michael’s victories with Ferrari

The Monegasque says that he still has a hard time believing he is driving for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc reveals that Michael Schumacher has been his hero forever. Although the Monegasque was born in 1997, when the Kaiser was already a two-time champion, he fondly remembers a childhood in which he always looked at the German’s red car.

The current Ferrari driver admits that he remembers watching Michael win on television despite how young he was when the Kaiser started winning with Ferrari.

“My hero, who will also be that of many, is Michael. I was young when he was winning, but he was always impressive. Whenever I saw Formula 1, especially Ferrari, it was obvious that I was looking at Michael, “says Leclerc while answering questions from fans.

Almost a decade later, Charles has followed in the footsteps of his idol and has managed to reach Formula 1. In addition, just as Michael did, he runs for Ferrari. Now his challenge is to get his first world championship in the Great Circus, although he recognizes that just by wearing red every day he already feels something special.

“It’s great, it’s really great, even if a year has passed since I started driving for Ferrari, I always feel something special every time I wear red. I can hardly believe I’m here. It is an honor and I am looking forward to getting back on track, “adds Leclerc to finish.

Leclerc made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2018 and the following year he was promoted to Ferrari. In his first year at Scuderia, he beat his teammate, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

In his short time in the premier class, Charles already has two victories, won at the Belgian and Italian Grand Prix, and seven Pole Positions. In addition, in December he became the driver who has been assured of his presence in F1 for the longest time, with the renewal with Ferrari until 2024.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.