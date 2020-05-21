The Monegasque pilot will record his participation on May 24

The Ferrari model that will drive on the treadmill is unknown.

Charles Leclerc has already proven himself as one of the most versatile riders in the paddock. The Monegasque pilot is going to make the leap to the cinema with the new film by director Claude Lelouch. The film will be a new version of ‘C’etait un Rendez-Vous’ (‘It was a date’).

The original film dates from 1976 and consists of a controversial sequence shot through the streets of Paris, specifically around the Champs-Elysées. In it the protagonist drives at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour to arrive on time for the appointment he had with his girlfriend. Lelouch was arrested because of it and the film was removed. However, it can be enjoyed on DVD since 2000.

This time the setting for this film will not be Paris, but Monaco, where Leclerc has always lived. It will be the Formula 1 driver who will drive the car at full speed through the streets of the Principality on May 24, the date on which the GP would have been held had it not been for the coronavirus. A Ferrari will be used, although the exact model, which according to Il Corriere della Sera, could be the SF90 Stradale, is still unknown.

In this way, Leclerc will delight fans with a new facet. Since the coronavirus crisis began, Ferrari has been seen competing in virtual races and broadcasting on Twitch in which he has shown his most funny face.

Recently, some images of the Monegasque have also been published as an image of the Giorgio Armani costumes. This work as a model has come after only two years in the queen category. As if this were not enough, the 16th was surprising when on his Instagram account he has shared some videos in which he is seen playing the piano. Leclerc has revealed that he also composes his own melodies as well as playing others by different artists.

