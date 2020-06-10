Charles, like the directors of Ferrari, will charge 25% less

Sebastian will donate a part of his salary to charitable causes

Charles Leclerc has lowered his salary by 25% due to the covid-19 crisis, just like all the top executives at Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel, however, has decided to keep it and donate a portion to charitable causes.

The young Ferrari driver has decided to follow in the footsteps of Ferrari senior executives and lower his salary by 25% due to the crisis caused by the covid-19, according to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale. This means that Charles will stop earning around 2.5 million euros, since his salary with the team is between nine and ten million euros.

It is a movement for which Mattia Binotto has thanked him, for the meaning it has for the entire team and its workers, at a time when hundreds of layoffs will be inevitable. This is the conclusion to a debate that Charles himself opened months ago, at the beginning of the crisis.

For his part, Sebastian Vettel has decided not to join this gesture and continue with his salary of around 25 million euros per season. The four-time champion himself wants to distribute part of the money to charitable causes and follows the line of Real Madrid footballer Toni Kroos, his compatriot.

“Give us the full salary and then we’ll decide who to give it to, there are people who need it more than the clubs,” Kroos said.

Like Leclerc, Vettel began talking to his boss, Mattia Binotto, in April about the possibility of lowering his salary. Sebastian’s intention was to keep any conclusion secret, but the Italian press has revealed the conclusion of these negotiations, despite the philosophy of the four-time champion, who did not want his gesture to be made public so that it is not understood as an image wash. .

