The Monegasque shows interest in this novel proposal

He thinks that despite a change in format, Hamilton is the favorite

Charles Leclerc supports the idea of ​​doing reverse races in 2020. The Monegasque believes that it would be a positive thing for the drivers, since in addition to discovering a new track, there will be more equality between them in terms of experience. Of course, think that with this type of format Lewis Hamilton is still the favorite.

Formula 1 has had several ideas to try to save the 2020 season in the best possible way. One of them is to do two races on the same circuit. One of them in the opposite direction to the original track design. Leclerc has recognized that this idea has caught his attention, and considers it something great.

Of course, reality is very different from fantasy, as Joan Fontserè, director of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, explained to SoyMotor.com. In Montmeló, it is impossible for this to happen due to the lack of loopholes designed to run in two directions. In other circuits, this possibility could always be glimpsed within the pertinent security measures.

“The reverse races would be good, it would be a great thing. I think we would all discover the track again, and this would be very different for cars as well. Thus, I consider it an interesting idea“Leclerc said in words collected by the British media The Race.

On the other hand, he thinks that the races in the opposite direction would help to balance the level of the pilots more in terms of experience, since the oldest pilots have not had the opportunity to run in that format. Still, he believes that Hamilton would continue to be the favorite in this type of racing.

“You had to learn the track again from scratch. We would do the track one way, and then another, I from my experience believe that we are discovering a new track. It is definitely as if you were racing on a new circuit, and that will make things are more exciting since more experienced pilots will have less knowledge. things won’t change much either, Lewis will remain the favorite“, has added.

Finally, the Ferrari driver has shown great interest in discovering what a track like Silverstone would look like in reverse. In addition, he thinks that the type of circuits in which he runs twice must be taken into consideration, since these could favor some teams more and harm others.

“For example, I think it would be very exciting to do a circuit like Silverstone backwards. Getting to Becketts that fast should be very exciting. Of course, we should also discuss the issue of justice. In the end, you have to look at the situation, if it makes us run on the same circuits twice, I think we should take into account the possibility of doing as many races as possible, “said Leclerc to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.