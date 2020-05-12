The Monegasque reacts to the news that Vettel will not renew with Ferrari by 2021

It highlights the respect that has always been between the two and the honor of being their partner

The end of the relationship between Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, officially announced today, has provoked endless reactions. One of the first to speak after the news was precisely the current partner of the German, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque highlights how much he has learned from the four-time champion and thanks him for his work in the time they have shared together.

One of the foci of more Formula 1 rivalry will disintegrate in late 2020. Whatever happens to the future of Sebastian Vettel, he and Charles Leclerc will not be teammates in 2021. The Monegasque is assured of his tenure at Ferrari until 2024 and the German has decided not to renew.

After the news was made public, Leclerc wanted to dedicate a few words to his partner. Both have shared only one season together and have few months left to live on the same team, but Charles highlights that Vettel has been the teammate with whom he has learned the most and thanks him for his work during the last months in the Scuderia.

Leclerc underlines the honor it has been for him to share a garage with a four-time champion and insists on the respect that has existed between the two and on the good relationship he has always had with the German despite the fact that he did not see them from the outside eyes.

“It has been a great honor for me to be your teammate. We have had some tense moments on the track, some very good and others that did not end as we both wanted, but there was always respect, although it was not perceived that way from the outside, “highlights Leclerc on his official Instagram account.

“I have never learned as much as I did with you as a teammate. Thanks for everything, Seb, “adds Charles to finish.

