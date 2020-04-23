He insists that the final decision on Vettel is from Ferrari, not his

Ralf Schumacher advises against Vettel leaving the Scuderia

Charles Leclerc has his future secured at Ferrari until 2024, but he does not know who will accompany him in the next years at Scuderia. The Monegasque repeats that the decision corresponds to his team and ensures that he is happy with Vettel as a partner and that he would continue to be so if they renew him.

Charles knows what his team will be for years to come, but it is unclear who his partner will be, as Vettel ends his contract this year. Although the decision is from Ferrari, Charles approves the renewal of the German, although he points out that in reality he would adapt well to having any driver as a partner.

“I am very happy with Seb, despite some problems that we may have had on the track like in Brazil, there has always been a good relationship, although from the outside it has not been seen that way, but it has always gone well for us,” Leclerc comments to a group of media by videoconference, according to the newspaper Marca.

“I would be happy with him, but I respect the decision that Ferrari makes and my job is to adapt to whoever is with me, I would welcome anyone and would be equally happy if Vettel stayed,” he adds.

Ralf Schumacher believes that given the circumstances of the coronavirus crisis, Ferrari cannot offer anything more than a one-year contract to the downside to Vettel and believes that it will be up to him to think about whether he wants to stay on the team or open a new chapter.

“I think such an offer is possible, especially right now. The question is whether he wants to fight for the World Cup or build something new. McLaren is on the right track, so it would be possible, but they are also quite far away. They have a change engine imminent, so it’s difficult. If he stays at Ferrari for a year, he will be in good hands, but he must feel supported by the team, “says Ralf Schumacher on the German Sky.

On the other hand, many pilots are lowering their pay in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Although no downgrade has been made at Ferrari, Leclerc believes that it is what should be done now and that it is time to adapt to the circumstances, no matter what type of position you have.

“For me to do that is normal, in a situation like that you have to adapt and I think yes, it is normal,” Leclerc says to finish.

