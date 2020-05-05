Charles has regained ‘lost’ contact with Albon and Russell

The Monegasque claims to be having a lot of fun with these races

Some Formula 1 drivers spend these weeks away from the circuits playing online races, both in the premier class and in others. Charles Leclerc is one of the most devoted to these competitions and has highlighted one of the main positive points that this has had for him.

In many of the races, the Monegasque broadcasts live through his Twitch account and shares track and jokes with Alexander Albon and George Russell – they have even run with lawn mowers -, among others. It should be noted that these three pilots have known each other for many years when they competed in lower categories. Leclerc highlights that the union between the three has increased.

“George, Alex and I probably lost a bit of contact in terms of talking to each other over the years we’ve been in different categories. Now in a situation like this it’s great to meet again and have fun all together competing and doing what we love. , so it’s great, “he said in statements collected by the Racer.com portal.

Leclerc is aware that competing in a video game is not the same as competing in real life. However, he believes virtual racing is a good way to entertain himself until the 2020 season begins, predictably in Austria on July 5.

“Simracing is not the same as reality, of course, and it will never be exactly the same, but for now in a situation like this it is the closest thing to reality that we can have. We are all having fun,” he explained.

Leclerc competed last weekend in the Interlagos Virtual GP that held Formula 1. In it he had a beautiful fight with Albon in which he was sanctioned. However, he is happy with how the race went and the good time that passed. In addition, he has compared the situation with the fight he had with Verstappen last season in Austria, which ended with the victory of the Dutchman.

“There was less contact and even more overtaking than in Austria. It was fun. I knew there would be a penalty, but what you have to do is have fun. I kept ahead of Alex, I didn’t want him to escape, even knowing George would come back and probably It would cost me the second position. I had a great time, “he said to finish.

