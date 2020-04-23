Hope that with fewer races, drivers risk more and be more exciting

The idea of ​​running backwards on a circuit seems interesting to you

Charles Leclerc says that an eight-race championship would have the same validity as the original, 22, which was planned for this year. In the same way, he considers that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will be favorites whatever the conditions in which the World Cup is played.

The Monegasque is confident that if a world of eight to ten races is disputed, the champion will be considered as fair as if he had won in a larger championship. Whatever the final schedule may be, Charles is clear that Mercedes and Hamilton are still favorites, although he believes that surprises have even more room in a different format, since he, for example, is willing to take more risks.

“I hope he considers himself just as fair. If that means I was the champion, I would be very happy, although it is very difficult to predict because Mercedes and Lewis are still the favorites even if it is an eight-race World Cup. It will be very difficult to beat them, “Leclerc told a group of media by videoconference, according to the Marca newspaper.

“There could probably be surprises because obviously having fewer races, people may risk more on the track, so we could have more exciting races, with riskier strategies and more overtaking overtaking,” he adds.

Much has been said about Ferrari in recent days. Several drivers have been linked to the team, however, Hamilton has made it clear that the team of his dreams is Mercedes. Charles respects him and ensures that for him, Ferrari is that place.

“Well if you think about it, I think it’s very good for him, I am very happy here because Ferrari has always been my team,” says Leclerc.

The Monegasque was also asked about whether it is fair that several races are held on the same circuit due to the fact that this may favor one car or drivers more than another. Charles is not entirely convinced that it is the fairest situation, but indicates that right now it is the best solution to have the maximum number of races.

“How fair it is can be discussed, but in the end we are in the situation we are in and if that is a possibility, we must contemplate it to do as many races as possible,” he points out.

Finally, Leclerc is called the possibility of running on a circuit in reverse. “What you hear about repeating races, but in the opposite direction, I think it would be very coolWe would all rediscover the track and it would be an interesting idea, “he says.

“Let’s see, the circuit would have to be relearned completely, from scratch, and I’ve already done it in karting,” he says.

“You feel like you are racing on a new track, which would make things very exciting because more experienced drivers would have less knowledge of that track and although it would not change everything significantly because Lewis would still be the favorite, it would be very exciting for example running Silverstone backwards in areas like Maggots and Becketts, “says Charles to finish.

