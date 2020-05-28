The Monegasque pilot talks about his new facets

Review some anecdotes of curious situations you have experienced

Charles Leclerc has increased in popularity in recent months. After a 2019 season with two wins, the Monegasque is now the image of Armani, participates in a short film and broadcasts a multitude of races online on Twitch. However, that of Ferrari makes it clear that it remains 100% focused on Formula 1.

Leclerc is grateful for the opportunities he has to show other different facets. The Monegasque has recently made a foray into the cinema, through the recording of the short film ‘Le Grand Rendez-Vous’, in which he participated as a Ferrari driver. In addition, Armani has selected him as ambassador.

“Obviously, representing a brand like Armani is a great honor. They are new to me, but they are not a distraction. We do everything possible to avoid being distracted from what I have to do, which is to drive. Now I have made a small movie, which will be very nice, but I was not an actor, I was a pilot, “said Charles, speaking for Sky Uno.

The Monegasque remembers a lot these days of his first year in Formula 1 and has shared some anecdotes. The first of them coincided with his debut in the queen category, while the second came after his significant victory at Monza in September last year.

“In my first race I had to take a taxi to go to the airport, but I had no money. Fortunately I met an amateur who paid me, I told him I would return it, but I never saw him again,” he said.

“Then I went to a party by taxi and the taxi driver started talking to me about the Italian Grand Prix asking me if I had gone. Then he said ‘that guy who won is good’ and I said ‘thank you’. After a while he realized it was me, “he revealed with a laugh.

Leclerc is now looking forward to the return to action, which is scheduled for July in Austria. The Ferrari team will face its second season in the team and the last with Sebastian Vettel as teammate.

