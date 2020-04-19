Pole and victory for Charles Leclerc on the Chinese track

Carlos Sainz has gone up to ninth position

Charles Leclerc has dominated the virtual China Grand Prix to reap his second victory in both races he has participated. The Monegasque has battled for a good part of the race against a tough Alexander Albon who has finally had to settle for second position. Carlos Sainz, ninth after completing a beautiful comeback.

The format of the event is very simple: classification of a single session and race at 50% distance –that is, 28 laps–. The video game chosen, how could it be otherwise, is F1 2019, and for this occasion big names such as Carlos Sainz or Thibaut Courtois have been incorporated.

In the classification, Charles Leclerc has achieved an impressive Pole despite not improving in his last attempts; George Russell was very close to the Monegasque and Alexander Albon was third. Carlos Sainz was 12th in his ‘debut’ and Lando Norris, again with technical problems, was unable to run throughout the qualifying session – afterwards, he did not run the race either.

As in the virtual Australian GP, ​​Charles Leclerc has perfectly defended his ‘Poleman’ status in the first corner against Alexander Albon who has benefited from a penalty to George Russell for second place. Guanyu Zhou and Stoffel Vandoorne lurked behind the Red Bull driver.

For his part, Carlos Sainz has made a remarkable start to climb from twelfth to eighth, but has been too optimistic at the exit of turn ten and has gone straight against the protections when he was behind Antonio Giovinazzi. It has been able to continue, yes.

Leclerc has made a small gap for Albon in the opening laps, but the British-Thai has taken a risk with an early stop on lap five and has done well. In the next turn, Leclerc made his pit-stop and, after being “hindered” in the pits by another pilot, he saw how Albon made his “undercut” effective.

Of course, the Monegasque has not given up and the siege on the Red Bull driver has soon begun. After several laps glued to his gearbox, Leclerc has pounced on Albon inside the first corner, in a maneuver to the limit, to snatch his position.

Albon would not give up either and both would give us a beautiful fight that lasted several laps, but little by little it has lost some bellows. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz led the race to the middle of it thanks to a risky one-stop strategy. On lap 14, he stopped and fell to eleventh place, but there were still a few drivers to stop.

In development.

