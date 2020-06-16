Codemasters introduces the novelty of scores in its latest video game

The Monegasque assures that some scores “are not appropriate”

Charles Leclerc considers that Codemasters has not scored some drivers correctly in his new F1 2020 video game. The current Ferrari driver believes that some evaluations are not adequate and uses George Russell as an example.

Scores hit the official Formula 1 video game this year. Each pilot will have an evaluation based on their experience, driving skills, safety and pace. According to that, they will be higher or lower in the raking. It is an idea of ​​clear inspiration in the FIFA video game, but that applied to F1 has created controversy.

Hamilton appears scored with a 94, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. Sebastian Vettel has received an 89, behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc disagrees with most of them and argues that the evaluations are far from correct. For example, it has been based on Russell, who has received a very low score and is a driver who, according to him, if he had the best car he would be able to stand up to the best drivers on the grid.

“I’ve already seen some, yes. For me, several of them are not correct, they are not very well valued. I think they have rated George very low, he is a very fast pilot. He is a driver who you put in a competitive car and is capable of being as fast as the best, “said Leclerc in words collected by the Dexerto website.

Of course, Formula 1 has guaranteed that these, which have created so much controversy, are not the definitive evaluations and that they will change every race weekend according to the performance of each driver in the Grand Prix, just as happens in FIFA at the end of each day.

