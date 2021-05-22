Leclerc could lose pole

05/22/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

Doubts hang over Ferrari. “I’m worried about the gearbox, we’ll have to take a good look at it. After the accident I still don’t know where I will leave from; the truth is that I don’t feel too well because of that “Charles Leclerc commented after suffering an accident that could make him renounce the pole he achieved in qualifying at Monte Carlo.

The Monegasque already had pole in his pocket in his first attempts in Q3 and on his last timed lap he wanted to risk more than necessary in the pool area, thus impacting against the barriers of the track. This accident could have damaged the gearbox, something that worries a lot right now at Ferrari.

If this were finally the case and the Italian team had to repair the gearbox, Leclerc would have a five-position penalty for the Grand Prix, for which he would lose his pole position.